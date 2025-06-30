Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu film is his career-best

Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu film is his career-best

Vishnu Manchu's film Kannappa has made over ₹23 cr in India. The Mukesh Kumar Singh directorial made its theatrical debut on June 27. The movie gave Vishnu his finest career opening weekend

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu’s mythological action drama Kannappa is off to a solid start at the box office, raking in nearly ₹23 crore in India within its opening weekend. While it couldn't surpass HanuMan’s first weekend figures, Kannappa still marks the biggest opening of Vishnu's career. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film hit cinemas on Friday, June 27, and continues to draw in crowds with its grand visuals and devotional theme.
 
Backed by a wide pan-India release, the Telugu epic is holding strong at the box office. Featuring powerful cameos by Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal alongside lead star Vishnu Manchu, the film opened to packed theatres and generated massive buzz right from Day 1.
 

Kannappa box office collection Day 3

In India, Kannappa made ₹7.25 crore nett on Sunday, bringing its 3-day total to ₹23.75 crore, according to Sacnilk. On its first day, the movie made ₹9.35 crore, but on Saturday, it made ₹7.15 crore. 
 
On its first day in India, Kannappa made Rs 9.35 crore net and Rs 11 crore gross, according to Sacnilk. Additionally, the film made Rs 13 crore worldwide with a total of Rs 2 crore. The movie's collection on its first Saturday dropped to just Rs 5.94 crore net in India, bringing its total earnings to Rs 15.29 crore. 

Also Read

Prabhas' The Raja Saab 2025

Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked ahead of release; makers issue warning

Kamal Haasans' Thug Life 2025

Thug Life is here: Release date, advance bookings and how to book tickets

Actor Rajesh

Veteran actor Rajesh passes away at age of 75, Rajinikanth mourns death

Kamal Haasan

'Said it out of love, didn't mean anything': Kamal Haasan on language spat

Kannada actor, Rakesh Poojary passes away at 34

Who was Rakesh Poojary? TV actor and comedian, dies at 34 of heart attack

Kannappa box office ‘occupancy’

Kannappa is doing well in Telugu. In the afternoon and evening shows, the movie had a very high occupancy rate. The theatre occupancy for Kannappa's Tamil adaptation: The occupancy rate for morning shows was 16.15%, afternoon shows increased to nearly 36.11%, evening shows had 22.22%, and night shows had 21.97%.
 
It was 25.08% in the morning, but it increased to 51.16% in the afternoon and 50.75% in the evening. The occupancy rate for the night shows was 32.72% as well.  ALSO READ | Kannappa reactions: Prabhas to Akshay Kumar-'pure fire', say first viewers

Kannappa vs Other movies

For comparison, when HanuMan, starring Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja, hit theatres in 2024, the movie was an unexpected hit. With an opening weekend gross of ₹40.65 crore, the movie outperformed other star-led films including Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh's Saindhav, and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. 
 
After launching at ₹4.5 crore on Thursday, the movie made ₹24.65 crore in just two days. The only movie Kannappa has to contend with is Kuberaa, which opened in theatres last week and has already brought in ₹75.7 crore net in India.

Kannappa: Cast and Crew 

In the film, a daring devotee of Lord Shiva's journey is chronicled against a visually stunning and emotionally impactful backdrop. Vishnu, Prabhas, Prahanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo are among the lead actors in Kannappa.
 
Vishnu hinted at a prequel with a "leading director" during a Hyderabad press conference for the movie. In addition, Vishnu Manchu stated in an interview with Moneycontrol that he required the star power of Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal for a film with such a large budget. AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory are the producers of Kannappa, which is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.
 

More From This Section

Hera Pheri 3

Great news for Hera Pheri 3 fans! Paresh Rawal confirms return to franchise

Enrique Iglesias

Popular Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias adds second show in Mumbai

video streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show

Top 5 OTT releases this week: Squid Game S3, Panchayat 4, Raid 2 and more

Kanappa

Kannappa reactions: Prabhas to Akshay Kumar-'pure fire', say first viewers

Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game Season 3 release time in India: When to watch the final season?

Topics : tamil film industry Indian Box Office film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon