CID actor Shivaji Satam mourns creator BP Singh's death, calls him a mentor

Veteran television producer and director Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, died on October 27, 2026, aged 77, reportedly following a massive heart attack. His death has left the television industry mourning the loss of the creative force behind popular shows such as CID and Aahat.

Actor Shivaji Satam, who became a household name playing ACP Pradyuman in CID, remembered the director as a longtime friend, mentor, and partner. In an interview, Shivaji discussed their relationship and Singh's commitment to his career.

ACP Pradyuman mourns on BP Singh's death

Speaking to Variety India, Satam described Singh's death as the end of a defining chapter in his life.

“The biggest chapter of my life is over today. He was a great man, a great friend. I learned everything from him. I came from the theatre. I knew how to act on stage. But BP Singh taught me how to deliver in front of the camera, how to be larger than life when required. He explained magnification so well. He was a wonderful teacher,” he stated.

Reflecting on their friendship, Satam acknowledged that, like any long-standing relationship, theirs had its share of disagreements, but the bond endured.

“In friendships, there are misunderstandings and fights, but it never went beyond that. He was there in all seasons of my life too. Our relationship cannot be narrowed down to one thing. He was an amazing, wonderful friend, and a friend who taught me so much,” he added.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026: Are schools closed on November 9? Check state-wise calendar Satam also said Singh deserved the Padma Shri for his contribution, while recalling the filmmaker's indifference to formal recognition.

Who was BP Singh?

Brijendra Pal Singh, sometimes known as BP Singh, was an experienced television producer and director. His most well-known works were the horror series Aahat and the popular crime investigative series CID, both of which became well-known to Indian TV viewers.

In 1973, he graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and started working as a news cameraman for Doordarshan.