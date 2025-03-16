Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Is 'rap god' Eminem coming to India for debut concert? All we know

Is 'rap god' Eminem coming to India for debut concert? All we know

A website began selling tickets for a multi-city tour of Eminem, claiming an association with global entertainment giant Live Nation. Here's all we know

Eminem

Eminem | Photo: X (@Eminem)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The wait continues for fans hoping to see 'rap god' Eminem perform live in India. Reports of Eminem’s rumoured debut India tour have been found misleading, as the website selling tickets for his "multi-city tour" was found fake.
 
The rumours gained traction after a website, livenationevent.com, began selling tickets for a multi-city tour, claiming an association with global entertainment giant Live Nation. The site advertised seven concerts, beginning in Mumbai on 3 June 2025, and promised a setlist featuring Eminem’s greatest hits. 
 
"India is about to witness one of the most electrifying musical events of the decade as the Rap God, Eminem..." the website mentioned. However, closer inspection revealed several red flags.
 
 

Unverified ticketing website selling tickets

 
According to Wayback Machine, the website had only recently gone live after previously displaying a “Launching Soon” message. While it claimed to be linked to Live Nation, its design differs from official Live Nation websites. The website's listed address belongs to a co-working space in Bengaluru, rather than an established event organiser. 
 
Adding to the doubts, the tour schedule appeared highly unusual. The seven announced dates were spaced one week apart, suggesting that Eminem would remain in India for nearly two months—an unlikely scenario for an artist of his stature. No specific venues were disclosed, despite seating plans being displayed on the website. The website is not functional anymore. Also, it is not known yet how many tickets did the website end up selling.

Also Read

Eminem

Is rap legend Eminem finally performing in India? Latest reports hint at it

SpaceX

SpaceX Dragon docks with ISS to bring back stranded Nasa astronauts

US President Donald Trump

LIVE news: Russia urges US to halt Yemen strikes, engage in dialogue

Indian Passport, Passport

Using forged passport may lead to 7 yrs in jail under new immigration Bill

Arvind Singh Mewar

Member of erstwhile royal family Arvind Singh Mewar passes away at 81

 

Eminem’s agency denied tour confirmation

 
In February, Cara Lewis Group (CLG), the agency representing Eminem, had denied reports of his India tour. According to a report by fan website Eminem Pro, CLG has denied any confirmed shows in India or the region, stating that official announcements would only come from verified sources.
 
Eminem’s most recent tour, in late 2024, included stops in the Middle East, with performances in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Riyadh. However, no India dates were included in the itinerary, and there has been no official announcement regarding future shows.
 

Upcoming concerts in India

 
India's live music scene has been vibrant recently, with several major international artists performing in the country. This includes Dua Lipa's 'Radical Optimism' tour in November 2024, Maroon 5 Live in Mumbai in December 2024, and Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' tour in January 2025.
 
The upcoming big-ticket tours include Lollapalooza India concert in March and Guns N' Roses on May. Both concerts will take place in Mumbai. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumCINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX

Screenwriters discuss crisis of creativity, need for original content

video streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show

OTT releases this week: Exciting new releases to binge watch after Holi

Chhaava movie

Chhaava set to beat 'Pathaan' as the 4th-fastest film to enter ₹500 cr club

Sikandar song Bam Bam Bhole

Salman Khan releases Sikandar's new song 'Bam Bam ,' ahead of Holi

Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5: When and where to watch the final season?

Topics : Eminem Rapper Mumbai Music BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon