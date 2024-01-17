Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Babri Masjid, Emergency

The most significant occurrences from the life of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are depicted in a new trailer for Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film 'Main Atal Hoon'.

It addresses Mahatma Gandhi's death, Atal Bihari's initial battle in politics, facing Indira Gandhi during Emergency, the Babri Masjid destruction, Pokhran nuclear test and the Kargil War.

Main Atal Hoon trailer: What's new?

The trailer portrayal read, 'More than a poet. More than a statesman. More than a Prime Minister'. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, played by Pankaj Tripathi, is shown watching a movie and telling a friend that the public believes what they see.

The next moment, Vajpayee is seen dealing with criticism and violence as someone talks about Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's killer, having spent some time as a member of the RSS of which Vajpayee was also a member for a few days. He says that the RSS is announced communal by few and the word is spread that a Hindu party can be a risk for the country.

The 'Main Atal Hoon' trailer, at that point, continues to show how Atal Bihari Vajpayee faced Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi during the Emergency. It is followed by a brief look at late President Abdul Kalam who is seen complimenting Pankaj's Vajpayee for the effective Pokhran nuclear test.

There is likewise a sign of how Vajpayee launched a bus seva among India and Pakistan and afterward decided to visit Ayodhya after the Babri Masjid destruction. The later part of the trailer shows Vajpayee and his role during the Kargil War.











About the film: Main Atal Hoon

Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios are the producers of Main Atal Hoon, which is directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

The film likewise also features Piyush Mishra, Paayal Kapoor Nair, Harshad Kumar, Raja Rameshkumar Sevak, Daya Shankar Pandey, Pramod Pathak, Prasanna Ketkar, Haresh Khatri, Paula McGlynn, Gauri Sukhtankar. It is all set to release in theatres on January 19.