Kalki 2898 AD audience reaction: Fans call it visual spectacle, blockbuster

The most awaited movie of 2024, Kalki 2898 AD, is finally released in theatres today, June 27, 2024. Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is expected to be a mega-hit and industry tracker Sacnilk has projected that it will shatter numerous records and earn Rs 200 crore on its opening day globally and Rs 500 crore in the first weekend.

If the movie manages to achieve what is projected, it will be a record for 2024 and another mega-opener for Prabhas. In India, it may earn Rs 120-140 crore on the opening day and that wasn't done by any movie so far this year.

The movie is a mix of Hindu mythology set in a dystopian world and some of them are on a mission to protect the unborn child of Deepika Padukone’s character. The unborn child is said to be Kalki, the avatar of Lord Vishnu.

As soon as fans watched the first day first show (FDFS), social media buzzed with the spectacular performance of Prabhas. Fans are calling the movie a visual spectacle and social media is flooded with positive reviews.

Kalki 2898 AD: Fans reactions

The movie distributor/exhibitor, Venky Reviews, shared his experience on X and called the movie larger than life sci-fi action experience. He wrote, “The visuals and world building by Nag Ashwin are never before from Indian Cinema. However, Nag Ashwin shows some inexperience in building a proper drama and emotional connect with somewhat of a flat screenplay.”

Another X user wrote, “I use to hear this word for many movies- cinematic brilliance. Now I actually saw something like that. Thank you @nagashwin7 @SrBachchan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone.”

One user praised Nag Ashwin and wrote, “#Kalki2898AD 2024 It's does what #NagAshwin intended to do, establish an INDIAN Cinematic universe! It's a bumpy ride, lot of scope for improvement but depends how you want to see it - glass half full or half empty? The last hour is Bombastic! Don't miss on the big screen!”

Movie critic, Taran Adarsh, called the movie spectacular and gave it a four-star rating. In his detailed review, he wrote, “#Kalki2898AD has substance, style, fantastic second half AND #Prabhas in supreme form... #NagAshwin creates a world that's breathtaking and brilliantly unique... Get ready for TSUNAMI at the #BO. #Kalki2898ADReview.”

Kalki 2898 AD presales

As per reports, the movie is expected to have sold 8,72,237 tickets in 2D in Telugu and 5,54,159 in 3D. As per Sacnilk, the movie has made Rs 48.27 crore and along with blocked seats it has earned Rs 55.05 crore in India. It has garnered the most collection from Telugu-speaking states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with 71 and 62 per cent occupancy respectively. Kalki 2898 AD was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

About Kalki 2898 AD

It is an Indian Telugu Language sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Aswani Dutt, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. Apart from Prabhas, it features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It is the first instalment of Kalki Cinematic Universe and it is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD.