Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79 due to pneumonia

Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar has passed away at a Mumbai hospital. Kumar was suffering from acute pneumonia and was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Renowned actor, producer, and television pioneer Dheeraj Kumar died on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, at the age of 79 due to complications from acute pneumonia. The veteran personality was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he had been placed under intensive care and ventilator support in his final days.
 
Tomorrow at 6 am, his mortal remains will be taken home from the hospital and held until 10 am as a sign of respect. At 11 am, the last ceremonies will be held at the Pawan Hans cremation site in Vile Parle West. His contributions to television and Hindi and Punjabi films were well-known.
 

Dheeraj Kumar dies of pneumonia

Kumar's close associate and family friend Ajay Shukla informed PTI, "He passed away this morning at 11:00 am due to pneumonia at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was unwell and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday as he was having fever, cold and cough. He was admitted to the ICU due to his age". 
 
Shukla added that Kumar's last rites will be conducted at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Wednesday. Kumar's family confirmed the news of his death in a statement. “With heartfelt sorrow, we announce the passing of veteran actor, producer and director and beloved human being Dheeraj Kumar on Tuesday, 15th July 2025, around 12 noon, surrounded by family...”
 
The family stated, "He was always laughing, always giving, and always present for his family, friends, and the industry at large. A true gentleman, he was a father figure, friend, and guide to many. He will be remembered not just as an actor but as a mentor, a gentle soul, and a true gentleman. We thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time".

Who was Dheeraj Kumar?

Dheeraj Kumar worked in the television and film industry for more than 50 years. He started his career in the entertainment industry as a finalist in a 1965 talent competition that also included filmmaker Subhash Ghai and superstar Rajesh Khanna. 
 
After starring in the lead role in the 1970 movie Raaton Ka Raja, he went on to appear in a number of Hindi and Punjabi productions. He also played a minor role in films like Sargam (1979), Kranti (1981), and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974).
 
Between 1970 and 1984, Kumar appeared in more than 20 films and was a well-known figure in Punjabi cinema. He established the production company Creative Eye Limited in 1986, which later had a big impact on Indian television. 
 
Popular mythological and family dramas such as Om Namah Shivay, which aired on Doordarshan National from 1997 to 2001, Shree Ganesh, Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati, Adalat, and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann were made by the firm under his direction.
 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

