Home / Politics / Suvendu alleges 4 student activists 'missing'; arrested for murder attempt

Suvendu alleges 4 student activists 'missing'; arrested for murder attempt

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader alleged that four student activists of the saffron party, who were scheduled to arrive at the Howrah station, were missing from midnight

A complaint was lodged with the Golabari Police Station, an officer said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

West Bengal Police on Tuesday refuted Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari's claim that four student activists were "missing", saying that they were arrested for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy of murder as well as attempted murder.
Without taking any name, the police said that the "missing" allegation was false and claimed that the four were reportedly planning to "orchestrate large-scale violence" during Tuesday's 'Nabanna Abhijan'.
Earlier in the day, the BJP leader alleged that four student activists of the saffron party, who were scheduled to arrive at the Howrah station, were missing from midnight.
"A certain political leader has been trying to create a false narrative about four students who have apparently been missing since last night. The truth is, nobody is missing. The four were planning to orchestrate large-scale violence during the Nabanna Abhijan today and were involved in a conspiracy of murder and attempted murder. They have been arrested in the interest of public safety and security, and their families have been informed," Bengal Police posted on X.
Expressing his apprehensions that the four students were arrested by the state police, Adhikari alleged that neither the four student activists were traced nor were they responding to the calls made to their mobile phones.
"The following student activists who were distributing food to the volunteers, who were arriving at Howrah Station, suddenly went missing after midnight. Neither they can be traced nor are they answering their phones. We apprehend that they may have been arrested/detained by the Mamata Police," Adhikari posted on X.

The Leader of Opposition cautioned that "if something happens to them (four student activists) Mamata Police will be held accountable".
A complaint was lodged with the Golabari Police Station, an officer said.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

