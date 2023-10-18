69th National Film Awards: Here's the complete updated winners' list

The 69th National Film Award ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. The movies are selected by a national panel appointed by the government. The awards were given by the launch of the National Film Festival after the launch of a National Film Festival where award-winning movies are screened. The award is applicable to all the movies made throughout the country last year, and honours the best of Indian cinema as a whole, as well as giving prizes for the movies in each of the nation's regions and languages.

Many actors and actresses have done exemplary work like Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and many other celebrities.

69th National Award Winners complete list

Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Feature Film: Rocketry

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Gujarati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Maithili Film: Samanantar

Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odia Film: Pratikshya

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad – The Resonance

Also Read 69th National Awards 2023 announced today, check the winners' list here National Film Awards 2023: Rocketry named best film; check full list here Asia Cup history: From ODIs to T20s, a classic crowd-puller for 39 years Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize JioCinema to release 'world's first angel investment show', Indian Angels Bigg Boss Day 2: Abhishek, Navid and Mannara nominated for eviction Salman Khan's Tiger 3 trailer released, fans and netizens get euphoric Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Murmu PVR INOX Passport: How to avail PVR INOX Passport subscription?

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu

Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham

Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham

Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR

Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham

Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Makeup: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR

Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan

Special Mention: 1. Late Shri Nallandi, Kadaisi Vivasayi 2. Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas, Jhilli 3. Indrans, Home 4. Jahanara Begum, Anur

Best Non-feature film: Ek Tha Gaon

Best Direction (Non-feature film): Bakul Matiyani, Smile Please

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Paanchika, Ankit Kothari

Best Anthropological Film: Fire on Edge

Best Biographical Film: Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi and Beyond Blast

Best Arts Films: T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine

Best Science & Technology Films: Ethos of Darkness

Best Promotional Film: Endangered Heritage ‘Warli Art’

Best Environment Film (Non-feature film): Munnam Valavu

Best Film on Social Issues (Non-feature film): Mithu Di and Three Two One

Best Investigative Film: Looking For Challan

Best Exploration Film: Ayushman

Best Educational Film: Sirpigalin Sirpangal

Best Short Fiction Film: Dal Bhat

Best Animation Film: Kandittund

Best Film on Family Values: Chand Saanse

Best Cinematography (Non-feature film): Bittu Rawat, Pataal

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track) (Non-feature film): Unni krishnan, Ek Tha Gaon

Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) (Non-feature film): Suruchi Sharma, Meen Raag

Best Editing (Non-feature film): Abhro Banerjee, If Memory Serves Me Right

Best Music Direction (Non-feature film): Ishaan Divecha, Succulent

Best Narration/Voice Over (Non-feature film): Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee, Hathibondhu

Special Mention (Non-feature film): 1. Aniruddha Jatkar, Baale Bangara, 2. Srikanth Deva, Karuvarai, 3. Sweta Kumar Das, The Healing Touch, 4. Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Ek Duaa

Special Jury Award (Non-feature film): Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe, Rekha

Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar

Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu

Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor

History of National Award

The National Film Awards first began in the year 1954 in the name of "State Awards." Every year, the best movies irrespective of the regional languages were nominated and awarded. This government started the National Award in 1967, handing it away to actors and technicians working in the movies. Nargis was awarded the Best Actress award for the first time for Raat Aur Din and Uttam Jumar won Best Actor Award for Antony Firingee and Chiriyakhana.