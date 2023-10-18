69th National Film Awards: Here's the complete updated winners' list

The 69th National Film Award ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. The movies are selected by a national panel appointed by the government. The awards were given by the launch of the National Film Festival after the launch of a National Film Festival where award-winning movies are screened. The award is applicable to all the movies made throughout the country last year, and honours the best of Indian cinema as a whole, as well as giving prizes for the movies in each of the nation's regions and languages.
Many actors and actresses have done exemplary work like Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and many other celebrities.
69th National Award Winners complete list
Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
Best Feature Film: Rocketry
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR
Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR
Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal
Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham
Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
Best Malayalam Film: Home
Best Gujarati Film: Chhello Show
Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
Best Telugu Film: Uppena
Best Maithili Film: Samanantar
Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride
Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala
Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
Best Assamese Film: Anur
Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum
Best Odia Film: Pratikshya
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad – The Resonance
Also Read
69th National Awards 2023 announced today, check the winners' list here
National Film Awards 2023: Rocketry named best film; check full list here
Asia Cup history: From ODIs to T20s, a classic crowd-puller for 39 years
Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize
JioCinema to release 'world's first angel investment show', Indian Angels
Bigg Boss Day 2: Abhishek, Navid and Mannara nominated for eviction
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 trailer released, fans and netizens get euphoric
Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Murmu
PVR INOX Passport: How to avail PVR INOX Passport subscription?
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham
Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co
Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu
Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham
Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR
Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham
Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham
Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR
Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham
Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Makeup: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR
Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan
Special Mention: 1. Late Shri Nallandi, Kadaisi Vivasayi 2. Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas, Jhilli 3. Indrans, Home 4. Jahanara Begum, Anur
Best Non-feature film: Ek Tha Gaon
Best Direction (Non-feature film): Bakul Matiyani, Smile Please
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Paanchika, Ankit Kothari
Best Anthropological Film: Fire on Edge
Best Biographical Film: Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi and Beyond Blast
Best Arts Films: T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine
Best Science & Technology Films: Ethos of Darkness
Best Promotional Film: Endangered Heritage ‘Warli Art’
Best Environment Film (Non-feature film): Munnam Valavu
Best Film on Social Issues (Non-feature film): Mithu Di and Three Two One
Best Investigative Film: Looking For Challan
Best Exploration Film: Ayushman
Best Educational Film: Sirpigalin Sirpangal
Best Short Fiction Film: Dal Bhat
Best Animation Film: Kandittund
Best Film on Family Values: Chand Saanse
Best Cinematography (Non-feature film): Bittu Rawat, Pataal
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track) (Non-feature film): Unni krishnan, Ek Tha Gaon
Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) (Non-feature film): Suruchi Sharma, Meen Raag
Best Editing (Non-feature film): Abhro Banerjee, If Memory Serves Me Right
Best Music Direction (Non-feature film): Ishaan Divecha, Succulent
Best Narration/Voice Over (Non-feature film): Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee, Hathibondhu
Special Mention (Non-feature film): 1. Aniruddha Jatkar, Baale Bangara, 2. Srikanth Deva, Karuvarai, 3. Sweta Kumar Das, The Healing Touch, 4. Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Ek Duaa
Special Jury Award (Non-feature film): Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe, Rekha
Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar
Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu
Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor
History of National Award
The National Film Awards first began in the year 1954 in the name of "State Awards." Every year, the best movies irrespective of the regional languages were nominated and awarded. This government started the National Award in 1967, handing it away to actors and technicians working in the movies. Nargis was awarded the Best Actress award for the first time for Raat Aur Din and Uttam Jumar won Best Actor Award for Antony Firingee and Chiriyakhana.