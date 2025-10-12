Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra sets new benchmark for Malayalam film industry

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra sets new benchmark for Malayalam film industry

Highest-grossing Malayalam blockbuster earns ₹300 cr in 6 weeks of release

Lokah chapter 1- ‘Chandra’

Dulquer Salmaan-produced movie becomes one of the biggest Indian releases of 2025.

Roshni Shekhar
Roshni Shekhar
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

This year has been full of surprises at the box office, with mid-budget films punching well above their weight. First came Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara, then Hombale Films’ Mahavatar Narsimha, and now Dominic Arun’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has stolen the spotlight, breaking records to become the highest-grossing Malayalam-language film worldwide.
 
Released on August 28 with a budget of around ₹30 crore, this fantasy-adventure revolving around a female superhero has crossed the ₹300 crore mark globally in just six weeks. With this triumph, Dulquer Salmaan’s production has become one of the biggest Indian releases of 2025, according to movie trade analyst Girish Wankhede. IMDb reports that it became the third fastest Malayalam film to join the ₹100 crore club, hitting the milestone a mere seven days after release.
 
 
Multiplex chains like PVR INOX, Miraj Entertainment, and Mukta A2 Cinemas reported above-average occupancy, with particularly strong footfall in southern India. Wankhede and Satwik Lele, COO of Mukta A2 Cinemas, highlighted how the film’s visual storytelling and emotional depth have struck a chord with audiences across regions. Lele added that strong word-of-mouth, technical finesse, and cinematic scale have made the film a must-watch on the big screen.
 
 “Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been nothing short of a revelation at the box office, recording an impressive average occupancy of around 50 per cent across PVR INOX cinemas nationwide,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR INOX. “It performed phenomenally not only in Kerala and other southern markets but also in metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad -- a rare feat for a Malayalam film. Its rooted yet futuristic storytelling, blending mythology, philosophy, and modern visual craft, has deeply resonated with Gen Z and millennial audiences, reaffirming the growing appetite for original, culturally grounded cinema.”
 
A day after Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra hit theatres, it faced stiff competition from Param Sundari, a romantic comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor about north-south love tales. Wankhede noted that the first week’s box office showed how originality, strong execution, and clear positioning can outshine star power and eclipse conventional rom-coms.

Lele echoed Wankhede’s views, adding: “The film recorded 2.5-3 times higher occupancy than other releases in the same period, with robust weekend footfall. Its performance proves audiences are eager for original, high-quality content, regardless of language.”
 
Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director of Miraj Entertainment, revealed that shows in Kerala were nearly houseful, with occupancy hitting 80-90 per cent in states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana during the first week. This strong performance bolstered the film’s overall box office haul in India. The following week, occupancy settled around 50 per cent across southern cinemas.
 
Dutta also pointed out that the film’s success contributes to a strong streak of regional and content-driven hits at the box office, alongside Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, which continues to top charts nationwide, and the eagerly awaited Diwali release Thamma. Lele noted that 2025 has been exceptional for regional cinema, with Gujarati, Malayalam, and Tamil industries delivering record-breaking films that often outperform Hindi releases.
 
“Gujarati films are crossing the ₹100 crore mark, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has surged past ₹300 crore, Marathi film Dashaavtar has already topped ₹50 crore, and Tamil blockbuster Coolie has raked in over ₹250 crore. These successes show that regional cinema is no longer niche,” Wankhede pointed out.
 
“Large-scale, culturally rooted stories are now reaching pan-Indian and global audiences. People are gravitating towards films that reflect local languages, traditions, and experiences, while modern production, confident storytelling, smart marketing, and wide distribution, including dubbed versions and streaming, are helping these films travel far beyond their home states. The result is a richer, more diverse Indian cinema landscape, where indigenous narratives are finally commanding mainstream attention and commercial reward,” he added.
 

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

