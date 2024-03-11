Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oscars 2024: Here's complete list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards occurred at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. On March 11, the prestigious award show started at 4:30 AM (India time). For the fourth time, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show

Oscars logo, Oscars 2023

Photo: Twitter @TheAcademy

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:21 PM IST
Hollywood's greatest night is over! The 96th Academy Awards, the most esteemed occasion in Hollywood was conducted at the Dolby Theater in California, US, with Jimmy Kimmel as the host for the fourth time. 
Interestingly, this year, five past winners in every acting category together declared winners for the first time since around 2009. Among the many declared presenters are Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Bad Bunny.

Oscars 2024: Full list of winners 

    1. BEST PICTURE
    • “American Fiction”      
    • “Barbie”      
    • “The Holdovers”      
    • “Killers of the Flower Moon”      
    • “Anatomy of a Fall”      
    • “Maestro“      
    • “Past Lives”      
    • “Poor Things”      
    • “The Zone of Interest”      
    • "Oppenheimer"- WINNER

2. BEST ACTOR
    • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”      
    • Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”- WINNER      
    • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”      
    • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”      
    • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

3. BEST ACTRESS
    • Emma Stone, “Poor Things”- WINNER      
    • Annette Bening, “Nyad”      
    • Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”      
    • Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”      
    • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

4. BEST DIRECTOR
    • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”- WINNER      
    • Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”      
    • Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”      
    • Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”      
    • Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

5. BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
    • Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”     
    • Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”      
    • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”     
    • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”    
    • Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”- WINNER
6. BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS      
    • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”- WINNER      
    • Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”      
    • Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”      
    • Jodie Foster, “Nyad”      
    • America Ferrera, "Barbie"

7. BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
    • “American Fiction”- WINNER      
    • “Poor Things”      
    • "Zone of Interest"      
    • “Barbie”      
    • “Oppenheimer”

8. ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY      
    • “Past Lives”      
    • “Maestro”
    • “Anatomy of a Fall”- WINNER     
    • “The Holdovers”      
    • “May December”
 
9. BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
    • "The Boy and the Heron"- WINNER      
    • "Elemental"
    • "Nimona"      
    • "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"      
    • "Robot Dreams"      

10. BEST ANIMATED SHORT      
    • “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”- WINNER      
    • “Letter to a Pig”      
    • “Ninety-Five Senses”      
    • "Our Uniform"      
    • "Pachyderme"
      
11. BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE      
    • “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany      
    • “Io Capitano,” Italy     
    • “Perfect Days,” Japan      
    • “Society of the Snow,” Spain      
    • “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom- WINNER
     
12. BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
    • “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”     
    • "Four Daughters"      
    • "To Kill a Tiger"      
    • "The Eternal Memory"      
    • “20 Days in Mariupol”- WINNER

13. BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
    • “The ABCs of Book Banning”      
    • “Nai Nai & Wai Po”      
    • “The Barber of Little Rock”      
    • "Island in Between"     
    • “The Last Repair Shop”- WINNER

14. BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
    • "American Fiction"      
    • "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"      
    • "Poor Things"      
    • "Killers of the Flower Moon"      
    • "Oppenheimer"- WINNER

15. BEST ORIGINAL SONG
    • “What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie"- WINNER      
    • “It Never Went Away,” “American Symphony,"      
    • “I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie,"      
    • “The Fire Inside," “Flamin’ Hot,"     
    • “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), “Killers of the Flower Moon

16. BEST SOUND      
    • “The Zone of Interest”- WINNER      
    • “The Creator”      
    • “Maestro”      
    • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”      
    • “Oppenheimer”
    
17. BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN      
    • “Poor Things”- WINNER      
    • “Barbie”      
    • “Killers of the Flower Moon”      
    • “Napoleon”      
    • “Oppenheimer”

18. BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

    • “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”- WINNER     
    • “The After”      
    • "Invincible"     
    • "Knight of Fortune"      
    • “Red, White and Blue”

19. BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
    • “Oppenheimer”- WINNER      
    • “El Conde”     
    • “Killers of the Flower Moon”      
    • “Maestro”      
    • “Poor Things”
      
20. BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
    • “Golda”      
    • “Society of the Snow"      
    • “Poor Things”- WINNER      
    • “Maestro”      
    • “Oppenheimer”
     
21. BEST COSTUME DESIGN
    • “Poor Things”- WINNER      
    • “Barbie”      
    • “Killers of the Flower Moon”      
    • “Napoleon”      
    • “Oppenheimer”
      
22. BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

    • "Godzilla Minus One"- WINNER      
    • "The Creator"      
    • "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"      
    • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”      
    • "Napoleon"

23. BEST FILM EDITING
    • “Oppenheimer”- WINNER      
    • “Anatomy of a Fall”      
    • “The Holdovers”      
    • “Killers of the Flower Moon”      
    • “Poor Things”.  

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Robert Downey Jr. wins supporting actor, his first Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'

Oscars 2024: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer bags seven Academy Awards

Nolan's Oppenheimer to be available on OTT: When and where to watch

Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes; Cillian Murphy best actor

ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominates 2024 Oscars; full list here

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' wins best picture, Emma Stone takes best actress

Cillian Murphy bags his first Oscar as best actor for 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan wins his first Oscar award for directing 'Oppenheimer'

Oscars 2024: Poor Things, Da'Vine Joy Randloph win where Gaza protests rage

Topics : Oscars Hollywood award shows Hollywood india Oscar Awards

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon