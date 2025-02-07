Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this week: Game Changer to The Mehta Boys-top picks to watch

OTT releases this week: Game Changer to The Mehta Boys-top picks to watch

Top OTT releases this weekend: Looking for top movies or series to binge-watch this weekend? Then your search ends here

movies, OTT

OTT releases this week

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Get ready for an exciting week of binge-worthy entertainment, with thrilling OTT releases across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, and more. 
This week's latest releases include Mrs., The Mehta Boys, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, etc. If you are planning to make your weekend entertaining then here are the top 5 OTT releases you should watch.
 

Top 5 OTT releases for this week

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

If you are a Cricket fan who loves documentaries as well then there is a piece of good news for you. Netflix is bringing a documentary on cricket that can help you relive the intensity of one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries with The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan.
 
 
It is a docu-series that will unveil for you some of the deep-seated history, passion, and unforgettable moments from the biggest rivalry. 
 
Where to Watch: Netflix

Also Read

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release

Sanam Teri Kasam re-releases today, more than 67k advance tickets sold

Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi box office report Day 1: Ajith Kumar film eyes strong opening

Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer, get ready for a new scientific expedition

Shah Rukh Khan

Main Hoon Na 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan to reunite for the sequel

South Indian Actress, Pushpalatha dies at 87 in Chennai

South Indian actress Pushpalatha dies at 87 in Chennai due to health issues

Release Date: February 7, 2025

Daaku Maharaaj

Daku Maharaaj is an action-packed thriller which will now be available on the OTT platforms. Daaku Maharaaj features a stellar cast which includes Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Bobby Deol, and Shine Tom Chacko.
 
Daku Maharaaj is directed by Bobby Kolli, and the movie is expected to showcase Balakrishna’s larger-than-life persona with a gripping storyline. Daaku Maharaaj will premiere on Netflix on February 9.
 
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 9, 2025

Game Changer

After a blockbuster run at the box office, the highly anticipated Telugu political action thriller Game Changer is set to premiere on Amazon Prime. The movie features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. 
 
Shankar's directorial Game Changer is a perfect blend of intense political drama with gripping action sequences.
 
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: February 7, 2025

Mrs.

Sanya Malhotra-starrer Mrs. is also releasing on the OTT platform today, February 7, 2025. It revolves around a woman who navigates her after-marriage life to a successful husband.
 
A skilled dancer suppresses her dreams to fit into the moulds expected of married women. Apart from Sanya, the movie also features Nishant Dahiya, Siya Mahajan, and Kanwaljit Singh.
 
Where to Watch: Zee5
Release Date: February 7, 2025

The Mehta Boys

Boman Irani who is known for captivating audiences through his performances, has tried his hands with direction this time with The Mehta Boys. This drama series features Avinash Tiwary who has garnered widespread praise at various film festivals.
 
The Mehta Boys explores the journey of Amay Mehta, played by Avinash Tiwary, a Mumbai-based architect who balances his professional aspirations and personal dilemmas.
 
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: February 7, 2025
 

More From This Section

The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: Marvel dismisses rumours of using AI in poster creation

2025 Retro special on Valentine week

Silsila, Chandni and more to re-release in theatres this Valentine's Week

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran concert: Chennai traffic police issues advisory on diversions

Ed Sheeran with music icon AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen before the Chennai concert 2025

Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: How to book tickets online, prices and more?

Chandrika Tandon

From Boardroom buzz to global chants: Chandrika Tandon's Grammy journey

Topics : Entertainment movies Hindi movies Netflix India Amazon Prime Video

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayDelhi election results 2025 DateGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon