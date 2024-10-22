Salman keeps his promise, starts shooting for his cameo in Singham Again

Business Standard
Salman Khan has started shooting for his cameo in Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Singham Again where he will portray his popular role of Chulbul Pandey making his official entry into the cop universe

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

A time to celebrate for all Salman Khan fans as the actor is all set to appear on the big screen this Diwali. Salman will reprise his role as Chulbul Pandey in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty. 

Salman Khan to play a cameo in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again

According to reports, Salman Khan, who committed to Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to shoot for his cameo in Singham again kept his word. This epic collaboration will mark the official entry of Salman Khan in Rohit Shetty's cop universe creating a huge buzz among all the fans who are excited to witness high-voltage action scenes. Shetty is going all out and the official announcement of Salman Khan will take the intensity to the next level. 

To fulfil his promise, Salman Khan has started shooting for Singham Again. The scene will be a small one where Singham will meet Chulbul Pandey at the end of the movie.

What is the cast of Singham Again?

The cast of Singham Again includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dayanand Shetty, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Ravi Kishan.

What is the release date of Singham 3?

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham will hit theatres across the world on November 1, 2024. 

Singham Again OTT release

After the box office run, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again will reportedly be released on Prime Video. 

About Singham Again

Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again is all set to release in theatres across the world on November 1, 2024. The movie features Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles along with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Arjun will be seen as an antagonist. This is the third instalment of the Singham series after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). Despite the high cast, the movie will compete with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will also be released on the same date.

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

