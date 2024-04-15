Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 5: Movie mints 40 crore

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is doing phenomenal business at the box office. The movie has minted Rs 40.8 crore net in India in just four days so far and it is still going strong. Ali Abbas's directorial movie has collected Rs 9 crore on Sunday.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan movie has been released in multiple languages across the world like Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. It has been produced by AAZ Films and Pooja Entertainment.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the collection is expected to remain low on Monday, and as per the latest reports, today’s earnings stand at 0.8 crores which is expected to increase by the end of the day. The movie had earned Rs 15.65 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 7.6 crore on day 2 (Friday). The collections soared and it minted Rs 8.5 crore on Day 3 (Saturday). On day 4, the movie garnered Rs 9.05 crore (Sunday).