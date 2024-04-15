Business Standard
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 5: Movie mints 40 crore

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan collected over Rs 40 crore net in India. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 350 crore and it was released on April 11, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is doing phenomenal business at the box office. The movie has minted Rs 40.8 crore net in India in just four days so far and it is still going strong. Ali Abbas's directorial movie has collected Rs 9 crore on Sunday.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan movie has been released in multiple languages across the world like Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. It has been produced by AAZ Films and Pooja Entertainment. 
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the collection is expected to remain low on Monday, and as per the latest reports, today’s earnings stand at 0.8 crores which is expected to increase by the end of the day. The movie had earned Rs 15.65 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 7.6 crore on day 2 (Friday). The collections soared and it minted Rs 8.5 crore on Day 3 (Saturday). On day 4, the movie garnered Rs 9.05 crore (Sunday).

The total collection currently stands at Rs 40.8 crore net in India and its worldwide collection is Rs 75 crore. The movie was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 350 crore.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] Rs 15.65 Cr
Day 2 [1st Friday] Rs 7.6 Cr 
Day 3 [1st Saturday] Rs 8.5 Cr 
Day 4 [1st Sunday] Rs 9.05 Cr
Day 5 [1st Monday] Rs 0.8 Cr (as of now)
Total Rs 41.6 Cr

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a 2024 Hindi-language action thriller movie written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, under the banner of AAZ Films and Pooja Entertainment. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the movie also features Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles. 

Topics : Akshay Kumar Bollywood Indian Box Office Hindi movies

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

