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Home / Entertainment / Mrunal Thakur warns of legal action over AI deepfakes using her image

Mrunal Thakur warns of legal action over AI deepfakes using her image

Actor Mrunal Thakur has warned against using her image to make or share deepfake content. Her warning adds to the increasing number of Indian actors suing for identity theft caused by AI

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

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With artificial intelligence (AI) making it easier to create realistic deepfakes, celebrities across the world are increasingly facing identity theft and unauthorised use of their images and voices. Indian actor Mrunal Thakur has now joined the growing list of public figures taking a stand against such misuse.
 
Mrunal Thakur, who has taken a stance against the issue and warned people making deepfakes of her, is the most recent addition to that list.

Mrunal Thakur on AI deepfakes

Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram today, August 4, 2026, to share a firm warning against creating or circulating deepfake content. The actor called out the rampant misuse of AI-generated content.
 
 
Thakur called such acts “illegal and unacceptable” and highlighted that people should be held accountable for using someone else's identity without permission.
 
She made it clear that such content will not be tolerated anymore and mentioned, “Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action..” 

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Other celebs on against AI misuse

Mrunal is among many Indian celebrities who spoke against AI deepfakes. In recent times, actors have reached courts to safeguard their identity, image and personality rights from AI-generated misuse.
 
Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and several stars approached courts regarding the 'unauthorised' use of their pictures and voices amid growing concerns over AI-driven identity theft. 

Mrunal Thakur upcoming projects

Mrunal Thakur has several interesting projects planned for her after a year in which movies like Dacoit and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned mixed reviews from viewers.
 
Mrunal is currently involved with Atlee Kumar's highly anticipated action drama Raaka. The cast of this movie includes well-known actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, and Allu Arjun.
 
Although the makers have not yet confirmed it, the movie is aiming for a December 2027 release date. Moreover, it is also believed that the movie is budgeted at ₹1000 crore.

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Topics : Bollywood artifical intelligence AI and Digital data security

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 5:08 PM IST