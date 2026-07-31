Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recorded the biggest opening day for a Hollywood film in India, collecting an estimated ₹60.60 crore net (around ₹72.44 crore gross) on its first day. The Tom Holland-starrer, released on July 30, also surpassed Avengers: Endgame's Day 1 record and is now eyeing the biggest opening weekend for a non-Indian film.

In terms of opening-day ticket sales on BookMyShow, Brand New Day also outperformed Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. By late afternoon, the Spider-Man movie had more than 3.70 lakh bookings.

The Odyssey's unique IMAX 70mm presentation and analogue projection had previously garnered attention, making the comparison noteworthy.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opening box office

Although the figures are still preliminary and could change, Brand New Day has become India’s biggest Hollywood opener. Over the course of over 17,250 shows, the movie recorded an overall occupancy of nearly 72.3%. With almost 55% occupancy and a net revenue of ₹32.25 crore, its English edition made the biggest contribution.

With a claimed 95% occupancy rate and a net revenue of around ₹22 crore, the Hindi-dubbed version, however, attracted a bigger audience. The nationwide performance was also enhanced by the Tamil and Telugu versions. Telugu screenings earned about ₹3.25 crore, while the Tamil version made about ₹3 crore. According to reports, occupancy in both variants was between 65 and 66 per cent.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, centres on Peter Parker after Doctor Strange's spell erased his identity from everyone's memories. Living anonymously, Peter continues to defend New York City as Spider-Man despite a dangerous development of his abilities.

In the recent episode, Tom Holland plays Peter Parker once again, while Zendaya also makes an appearance. Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink are among the cast members.

After registering a historic opening, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now set to overtake Avengers: Endgame's opening weekend record in India. Endgame had earned around ₹200 crore over its first weekend, and the latest Marvel release is well placed to mount a serious challenge if its box office run continues at the current pace.