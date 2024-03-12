Shaitan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's movie witnesses decline

Vikas Bahl directed Shaitaan, a supernatural movie, featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in pivotal roles has been performing decently at the box office. However, the collection of the movie dipped on Monday as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie has so far minted Rs 61 crore at the box office and the number will surely go up in the coming days.

The movie marked its lowest number on Monday (Day 4) and minted only Rs 7 crore, the number dropped by 65.85 per cent. It is expected to drop further in the coming days.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the box office collection of Shaitaan on Day 5 is expected to remain much lower. The movie release coincided with Mahashivratri, which helped boost its collections by around 30-35 per cent in the initial days.

On opening day, the movie earned Rs 14.75 crore and on the second day, the collections went up by 27.12 per cent and totalling Rs 18.75 crore. The movie reached its highest collection on the third day collecting Rs 20.5 crore.

Shaitaan observed a dip in stats collecting only Rs 7 crore on Monday. It is expected to drop further on Tuesday. Currently, the total stats of the movie stands at Rs 61 crore net in India and the worldwide collection of the movie is around 80 crore.

The movie is expected to witness a hike in its collection in the coming days.

Shaitaan Day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 14.75 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 18.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 20.5 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 7 Cr (rough data)

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 1.55 Cr (As of now)

Total Rs 62.55 Cr

What is the cast of the Shaitaan movie?

Shaitaan movie features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj in key roles.

When will the Shaitaan movie be released?

Shaitaan movie was released in theatres on March 8, 2024.

Shaitaan OTT release date

There is no official confirmation of its OTT release. Fans are expecting that the movie might hit Netflix soon after its theatrical release.