SRK's Jawan enters US top 5 in box office after grossing over $12.1 million

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues to dominate the domestic as well as international box office. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara alongside the other superstars

Jawan

SRK's Jawan enters US top 5 in box office after grossing over $12.1 million

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 3:09 PM IST
In a phenomenal development for the Indian film industry, Jawan has made it to the top 5 films at the US Box Office in September 2023 releases. The movie, distributed by Yash Raj Films USA Inc., was released on September 7 and collected a whopping $12,108,639 ( ₹100 crore) in the US. Interestingly, this milestone was accomplished in only 826 theatres, far less than its Hollywood counterparts, according to Box Office Mojo.
The September 2023 was also highly competitive at the US Box Office, with top movies like The Equalizer 3 standing out, earning over $73,673,848 ( ₹613 crore), followed by The Nun II, which collected $56,327,738 (₹469 crore).

Jawan: Day 12 Box Office collection 

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the domestic box office collection reached ₹493.63 crore including the gross of ₹16 crore on Day 12. The film has sold 1.15 lakh tickets for Day 13 and is probably going to earn ₹2.22 crore in India on its second Tuesday.
It has been predicted that Shah Rukh Khan's movie, directed by Atlee, is going to pass Sunny Deol’s August release, Gadar 2, which had earned ₹520.60 crore in 39 days, according to Sacnilk.

Also Read: Jawan Box Office Collection Day 13: SRK movie to cross 500 cr net in India

Jawan Box office collection worldwide 

North America continues to be the top market after the second weekend with USD 12.15 million. Closely following are the Gulf nations where the movie has earned over USD 11.65 million. The United Kingdom came at the third spot, with earnings of GBP 2.35 million.
Jawan has been given restrictive age ratings in most of the foreign nations. That has always been a major limiting factor for the performance of the movie. On the other hand, Australia has done well with AUD 3.65 million. The second weekend was 15 per cent higher. Malaysia has earned RM 4.20 million and the Indian subcontinent markets Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Maldives are phenomenal with almost USD 1.50 million between them. 

Jawan box office collection: Territorial breakdown 

1. Americas: USD 12,325,000

    • United States: USD 8,350,000
    • Rest of America: USD 175,000
    • Canada: USD 3,800,000.
      
2. Asia/Oceania: USD 6,175,000

    • Australia: USD 2,350,000
    • Sri Lanka: USD 275,000 Approx
    • Rest of Asia: USD 850,000 (incl. Bangladesh)
    • Malaysia: USD 900,000
    • Nepal: USD 700,000 Approx
    • Singapore: USD 650,000
    • New Zealand: USD 450,000.

3. Middle East and Africa: USD 12,000,000

    • Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 350,000
    • UAE: USD 7,050,000
    • GCC: USD 4,600,000

4. Europe: USD 5,075,000

    • United Kingdom: USD 2,940,000
    • Netherlands: USD 255,000
    • Rest of Europe: USD 575,000
    • Germany: USD 650,000
    • France: USD 350,000
    • Nordics: USD 290,000. 

Total: USD 35,575,000 / Rs. 296 crores. 

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Indian film industry Bollywood Box office

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 3:09 PM IST

