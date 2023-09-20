close
SRK-starrer 'Jawan' crosses Rs 900 cr mark at worldwide box office

Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Wednesday shared the latest gross worldwide box office collection of the Atlee directorial on its official X page

Jawan movie

Jawan movie

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
"Jawan", headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has amassed Rs 907.54 crore at the global box office in 13 days of its release.
Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Wednesday shared the latest gross worldwide box office collection of the Atlee directorial on its official X page.
"And this is how the King ruled the box office!" the banner captioned the post.
"Jawan" hit the screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Billed as an high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society", the film stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.
It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast of the movie.
A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan movies Bollywood

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

