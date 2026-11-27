Indian comedian Samay Raina has become the first YouTube creator globally to cross one million channel members, setting a new record on the platform. YouTube confirmed the feat and shared it in a post on the Google India blog.

The achievement comes as Raina rebuilds his career following the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent in February 2025.

Raina currently has more than 12.4 million subscribers on YouTube. However, the one-million milestone refers to paid channel memberships, through which viewers financially support creators in exchange for exclusive content and other benefits.

Youtube on Samay Raina’s one million milestone

Praising Samay's journey, the YouTube team mentioned, “From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India's Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions.”

It added, “Samay's 1-million-channel-member landmark captures a much bigger cultural moment happening across India right now. Audiences aren't just watching from the sidelines anymore; they're choosing to show up for their favourite creators in deeply personal, meaningful ways. In June 2026 alone, more than 1.2 million fans in India bought at least one channel membership on YouTube, driving a 25%+ year-over-year jump in membership revenue for Indian creators.”

The platform also emphasised the increasing trend of paid channel memberships among creators in India. “It's an extraordinary moment for Samay and a proud moment for India's entire creator ecosystem. Congratulations, Samay! We can't wait to see what hilarious, high-energy concept you bring to life next,” the post added.

Samay Raina’s comeback

Raina's latest achievement follows a turbulent phase in his career after India's Got Latent became embroiled in controversy in February 2025. This situation resulted in multiple police filings and FIRs against various individuals connected to the specific episode.

In response, Samay Raina issued an apology and deleted all episodes from the initial season on his YouTube channel. He made a comeback in 2026 with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he spoke about the “difficult period”. Eventually, he reintroduced India's Got Latent with a season 2, which debuted on both YouTube and Netflix.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch spiritual biopic online? Samay said, "I was depressed when we were in Canada. I used to ask ChatGPT, ‘When do you think Samay Raina will ever be able to bring his show back?’ ChatGPT would reply, ‘It's unclear right now’. Then I used to write, ‘Please say yes.’ I had no idea that the show would come back in this manner."

Who is Samay Raina?

Samay Raina is an Indian stand-up comedian, YouTuber and chess enthusiast. He rose to prominence after winning the second season of the comedy reality show Comicstaan, alongside Aakash Gupta.