Small- and mid-cap (SMID) funds continued to account for the bulk of folio additions in the active equity category in October, even as the pace of new additions nearly halved from the previous month amid a correction in the broader market.

The two categories together accounted for 56.9 per cent of active equity folio additions in October, marginally lower than 57.9 per cent in September. This was despite the combined additions declining 47.4 per cent to 539,000 from 1 million a month earlier.

The net inflows into the two categories also plunged last month. They garnered net inflows of ₹11,300 crore in October, down 33 per cent from the all-time high of ₹16,873 crore in September. The decline in folio growth as well as net inflows came as the broader market corrected for the second consecutive month in October. The Nifty Smallcap 250 declined almost 6 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 150 slipped almost 4 per cent last month. In comparison, the Nifty 50 gained about 2 per cent.

The data highlights that small- and mid-cap funds remain key to mutual fund (MF) folio growth. Experts say that the higher investor interest in the two categories stems from expectations of better performance, and the trend can reverse only if large-caps deliver sustained outperformance.

"We see two likely reasons for the strong share of new folios in small- and mid-cap funds. The first is the expectation of faster earnings growth. Investors see room for smaller businesses to expand into new markets and gain market share as they grow. The second factor is relative performance. Over the past year, small- and mid-cap funds have generally compared favourably with large-cap funds," said Sorbh Gupta, head of equities, Bajaj Asset Management.

"If large-cap funds sustain a period of stronger relative performance, they could begin to attract a higher share of new folios," he added.

The outperformance of small- and mid-caps in the past three-four years has resulted in sharp growth in folios as well as the assets under management (AUM) of schemes focusing on these segments.

Within the equity category, small-cap and sectoral/thematic funds recorded the fastest growth over the seven-year period between October 2019 and October 2026. Small-cap AUM expanded 9.2 times at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3 per cent, while sectoral/thematic funds grew 8.3 times at a CAGR of 35.3 per cent. Large- and mid-cap funds and mid-cap funds also recorded strong CAGRs of 30.2 per cent and 29.6 per cent, respectively, ICRA Analytics stated in its recent report.