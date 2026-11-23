OM: Operation Mole, featuring South Indian stars like Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in domestic net collections within its first three days of theatrical release.

The film maintained a strong run at the box office on Sunday, November 22, 2026, despite a slight drop in daily collections. With its global business continuing to contribute to the gross total, the film's worldwide collection reached Rs 85.30 crore during its opening weekend.

OM Box Office Collection Day 3 update

The Tamil action thriller maintained a steady collection at the box office on Sunday, November 22, despite witnessing a drop in its regular earnings. The film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 85.30 crore. As per the box office tracker Sacnilk, OM collected Rs 15.90 crore in India net collections on its third day, across 6,546 shows.

This was a slight decline of 2.2% from Saturday's collection of Rs 16.25 crore. The film opened with Rs 18.10 crore on Friday, November 20, after a 10.2% drop on its second day.

Also Read: OM: Operation Mole box office Day 1: Dhanush-Mammootty film starts strong With Sunday's earnings, the film's total India net collection reached Rs 50.25 crore, while its Indian gross stands at Rs 58.30 crore. The film also earned Rs 5 crore from global markets on Sunday, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 27 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 85.30 crore.

OM Box Office occupancy report

The Tamil version accounted for the largest share of the film's Indian box office collection. On Sunday, it earned Rs 11.55 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 3.80 crore.

The Hindi version collected Rs 55 lakh toward the overall India net collection. In terms of occupancy, Tamil screenings made 52.1% overall occupancy on Sunday. Telugu shows collected 45.1%, while the Hindi version reported 20%.

Meanwhile, O.M: Operation Mole has also become among the notable Tamil opening-day performers of 2026.

About OM

Under the direction and writing of Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole brings together several characters whose lives are linked through battles. Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya.

Sai Pallavi appears as ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, and Sreeleela plays Roja. Actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who portrays Krishnaiah are the supporting lead roles of the movie.