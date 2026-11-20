Dhanush and Mammootty's much-awaited OM: Operation Mole has finally been released in theatres. The action thriller arrived today, on Friday, November 20, amid major expectations from movie lovers. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film stars Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹8.7 crore net in India by 4 pm. Its domestic gross collection was ₹10.80 crore during the same time. The final opening-day figures can be expected later tonight.

Om advance booking report

As per Sacnilk, the film projected an opening of ₹17-20 crore gross in India. It is expected that OM's worldwide collections could reach ₹25-30 crore, potentially surpassing Dhanush’s 50th film, Raayan's ₹22.97 crore debut, according to Sacnilk.

OM Operation Mole Day 1 box office update

The film recorded its strongest initial run from Tamil-speaking viewers. Its Tamil version earned ₹5.16 crore net across 2,082 shows. This accounted for a gross of around 78.1% of the total collection. Meanwhile, the Telugu version earned ₹1.34 crore across 751 shows. The Hindi version collected ₹11 lakh across 368 shows.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: List of new OTTs to watch on various platforms Sacnilk tracked 3,201 shows across the 3 languages. The figures show Tamil audiences are driving the film's opening-day business. However, these numbers represent only the early collections. Evening and night shows could majorly influence the final box office collection.

About OM Operation Mole

The movie brings together Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty in a major collaboration. Rajkumar Periasamy has written and directed this big project. The story tells of a violent world where criminals and law-enforcement officers operate in close proximity.

Greed, power and poverty shape the battles unfolding between its roles. The supporting cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans. The film's duration is 2 hours and 58 minutes. Its theatrical release covers Tamil, Telugu and Hindi audiences.