Afghan agri min holds talks with Indian counterpart to boost cooperation

Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, who visited India from July 7-12, held talks with Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and explored new avenues for collaboration, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Afghan minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, the MEA said in a statement.

This was the fourth ministerial-level visit from Afghanistan to India since October 2025, reflecting the "continued momentum" in bilateral engagement, it said.

During the visit, the Afghan minister met with Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Minister of Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"The two sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and explored new avenues for collaboration in agriculture, irrigation, livestock, agricultural research, education, capacity building and agri-trade," the statement said.

Food security, seed systems and enhancement of crop productivity featured prominently in the discussions.

"India reiterated its commitment to supporting Afghanistan's agricultural sector through cooperation in climate-resilient and bio-fortified crop varieties, sustainable irrigation practices, water harvesting, watershed development and other areas of mutual interest," the MEA said.

The Afghan minister also met Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries.

"Discussions focussed on strengthening cooperation in food processing through value addition, infrastructure development, technology transfer, capacity building and promotion of bilateral trade in agricultural and food products," the MEA said.

The Afghan minister also met Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, and exchanged views on ongoing bilateral cooperation aimed at supporting the welfare and development of the Afghan people.

The delegation also interacted with members of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), International Potato Center (CIP), International Fertiliser Development Center (IFDC), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), it said.