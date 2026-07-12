India condemns attack on commercial vessel with Indian seafarers aboard

India on Sunday condemned the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman. It said the “continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome”.

According to the US Central Command, Iranian forces attacked the Cyprus-flagged container ship GFS Galaxy, and it was unable to continue its journey after suffering significant damage.

In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that of the 11 Indian nationals on board GFS Galaxy, 10 have been rescued so far, while one Indian national is reportedly missing.

India’s embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation, the MEA said.

India reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the MEA said.

At least three ships with Indian seafarers were attacked by the US military in June, killing one Indian. It had led to the Ministry of External Affairs summoning US Chargé d'Affaires in New Delhi, Jason Meeks, twice in the space of 48 hours, on June 10 and 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged the attacks on commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf when he met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France on June 17.

On Sunday, Iran’s armed forces launched retaliatory strikes against US military assets in the region, following US bombardments of Iranian coastal bases and telecommunications infrastructure on Sunday, its third round of strikes on Iran this week.

The US Central Command said US President Donald Trump ordered the fresh strikes, which targeted Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels, after Iranian forces attacked the Cyprus-flagged container ship.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, saying it would not allow any vessels to pass through until foreign interference ended. The IRGC halted the cargo ship after firing a warning shot because it tried to transit the strait on Saturday despite being told not to, according to state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. Fars News reported Iranian forces had “struck and halted a second non-compliant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz,” though it did not provide further details.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Oman on Saturday for talks on the future of Hormuz, but there was no sign of involvement by senior US envoys, Bloomberg reported.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Oman on Friday, where he held bilateral talks with Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. Jaishankar conveyed India's appreciation to the government of the Sultanate of Oman for the prompt assistance extended to Indian seafarers during the recent regional developments, the MEA said. Jaishankar also visited Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait last week.