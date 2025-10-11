Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Afghan FM Muttaqi to visit Deoband today, Agra on Oct 12 during India trip

Afghan FM Muttaqi to visit Deoband today, Agra on Oct 12 during India trip

Darul Uloom's office in-charge Mufti Rehan Usmani confirmed the visit and said preparations are being made for the Afghan minister's reception

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister

During the visit, Muttaqi is also expected to interact with Afghan students enrolled at the seminary and tour its historic library

Press Trust of India Saharanpur/Agra
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will visit Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Saturday and Agra on Sunday as part of his six-day India trip, officials said.

According to Saharanpur police, during his day-long visit to Deoband, Muttaqi will tour Darul Uloom Deoband, one of the most influential Islamic seminaries in South Asia, and meet senior clerics, scholars and administrators of the institution. He is expected to arrive around noon and return to Delhi by evening.

Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur Rural) Sagar Jain said police and intelligence units have been deployed and "comprehensive security arrangements" have been made ahead of the visit. The district administration has also coordinated with the Darul Uloom authorities to ensure a smooth programme.

 

Darul Uloom's office in-charge Mufti Rehan Usmani confirmed the visit and said preparations are being made for the Afghan minister's reception.

"Earlier, we expected him to stay for two days but due to a packed schedule, the visit has been limited to one day. He will meet Rector Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and other senior clerics," Usmani told PTI.

Also Read

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Amir Khan, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

New Delhi upgrades status of technical mission in Kabul to embassy

S Jaishankar, Amir Muttaqi

India to reopen embassy in Kabul, deepen engagement with Afghanistan

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister

Afghan foreign minister Amir Muttaqi lands in Delhi: What's on agenda?

In this image posted on Oct. 9, 2025, Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi receives a warm welcome on his arrival, in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)

Afghan FM arrives in Delhi on first high-level visit since Taliban takeover

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Afghanistan, no causalities reported

During the visit, Muttaqi is also expected to interact with Afghan students enrolled at the seminary and tour its historic library. His arrival has generated considerable excitement among students and local residents.

On Sunday, the Afghan foreign minister will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. The officials said he will leave Delhi around 8 am via the Yamuna Expressway and reach Shilpgram, near the monument's eastern gate, by 11 am.

He will be taken to the Taj Mahal in an electric golf cart and is expected to spend about an hour and a half at the site before returning to Delhi in the afternoon.

Agra district authorities said elaborate security measures have been made for the high-profile visit.

"No lapses will be tolerated and security will remain tight throughout his stay," a senior official said.

Muttaqi's is the first visit to India by a senior Taliban minister since the group seized power in Kabul four years ago.

The Afghan foreign minister's visit to India assumes greater significance as it comes at a time when both India and Afghanistan are having frosty relations with Pakistan over a range of issues, including cross-border terrorism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

South Korea flag

India, Korea to explore joint initiatives in electronics and EV components

Rajnath Singh, Peter Khalil

India, Aus collaborating on sonar tech; talks on for quantum, AI: Rajnath

S Jaishankar, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

Afghan FM Muttaqi meets Jaishankar; says 'India has always stood by us'

S Jaishankar, Sergio Gor

US Ambassador Sergio Gor, deputy secretary Rigas begin 6-day visit to India

In this image posted on Oct. 9, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received by Australia Defence Assistant Minister Peter Khalil on his arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base, in Canberra, Australia. (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)

Australia calls India a trusted partner during defence industry round table

Topics : Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Ministry of External Affairs Darul Uloom Deoband

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon