Bangladesh's Information Adviser urges all to prepare for polls by December

Bangladesh's Information Adviser urges all to prepare for polls by December

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said that the election will be held on time

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Bangladesh's Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam on Friday said the elections will be held in December as scheduled and urged all parties to prepare for it, according to a media report.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said that the election will be held on time. It is scheduled for the end of this year, in December. A timeline has already been set, and the election will take place within that timeframe. Everyone should start preparing for it, Mahfuj said. 

Mahfuj hoped that the election would be held in right time if the political parties act responsibly, stop sabotage and the state organs properly cooperate, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

 

Yunus recently said the government would hold elections in December if the political parties agreed to fewer reforms, adding that it may be postponed by a few months if political parties wanted a bigger number of reforms. 

Topics : Bangladesh Elections

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

