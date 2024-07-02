Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

British Indian group wants new UK govt to reshape relationship with India

"UK govt has a unique opportunity to reshape its foreign policy with India, aligning it with the values that British Indians hold dear,'' said Raul Lai, Coordinator of Platform for Indian Democracy

UK

By advocating for human rights, democratic principles, and ethical diplomacy, the UK can strengthen its relationship with India while upholding the ideals that both nations strive to achieve, he said. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the UK general election campaign enters its final phase on Tuesday, a British Indian community group has called on the newly elected government to reshape its foreign policy priorities towards India.
The Platform for Indian Democracy called on new British members of Parliament to prioritise democracy and human rights in the UK's foreign policy towards India and uphold democratic values in UK-India relations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The UK government has a unique opportunity to reshape its foreign policy with India, aligning it with the values that British Indians hold dear,'' said Raul Lai, Coordinator of Platform for Indian Democracy.
By advocating for human rights, democratic principles, and ethical diplomacy, the UK can strengthen its relationship with India while upholding the ideals that both nations strive to achieve, he said.
As the largest ethnic minority group in the UK, British Indians wield significant influence in constituencies around the country. The Platform for Indian Democracy claims the electoral influence of the British Indian community was evident in last year's Uxbridge by-election, where their decisive role secured a narrow win for the Conservatives.
This emphasises the importance for political parties to acknowledge the community's perspectives on how the UK should engage with India, their ancestral home, the group said.

More From This Section

putin modi

No topic off-limits for PM Modi's upcoming talks with Putin: Kremlin

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

Will provide $2.3 billion more in military aid to Ukraine: US Defence Secy

Army, Indian Army, BSF

BSF troops shoot dead Pakistani intruder near border outpost in Abohar

Security forces,army,soilder

Arms, ammunition recovered during search op in J-K's Kupwara district

Pakistan flag

Days after launch, Pakistan's 'reinvigorated' anti-terror op loses vigour

Alongside their impact in the UK, British Indians maintain a strong relationship with India, with a recent survey finding that well over half (58 per cent) read news about India at least weekly and were closely watching the Indian general election results out last month.
A survey conducted by the Platform for Indian Democracy in late 2023 revealed 90 per cent of respondents in the UK believe human rights should be a condition for industrial and commercial investments in India, notes the Platform for Democracy, created recently to provide a space where progressive voices within the British Indian community can be amplified.
The Indian diaspora population in the UK is estimated at around 1.8 million and while traditionally an electorate seen inclined towards voting Labour, the electorate has shown a much more diverse voting pattern in recent elections. With Rishi Sunak leading the Conservatives as the country's first British Indian Prime Minister, how these diaspora voters will be influenced to vote on Thursday remains to be seen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delivery

JD.com among possible bidders for British parcel company Evri: Report

Shipping, trade, import, export

UK election: FTA with India on manifesto agenda for both Tory, Labour

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

BIS sends govt debt warning ahead of general elections in major countries

Rishi Sunak

Temple trail: Sunak, Starmer both try to woo British Hindu voters

Margaret Thatcher

UK's landmark postwar elections: When Thatcher became 1st female PM in 1979

Topics : Britain International Relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon