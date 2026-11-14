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DPIIT, commerce department authorised to issue defence industrial licences

The two departments can issue licences under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951, with DPIIT handling units outside SEZs and the Commerce Dept covering SEZs and export-oriented units

Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, DPIIT

According to an official communication from DPIIT, both departments can issue these licences under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951 | Image: X@DPIITGoI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

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The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Department of Commerce (DoC) are the competent authorities to issue industrial licences for defence purposes, the commerce and industry ministry said.

According to an official communication from DPIIT, both departments can issue these licences under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951.

It stated that the industry department can issue licences for manufacturers located outside Special Economic Zones (SEZs), while the commerce department can issue licences for manufacturers located within these zones as well as for Export Oriented Units (EOUs).

"It is reiterated that the following agencies (DPIIT and DoC) are competent to issue Industrial Licences for Defence purposes under the I (D&R) Act 1951, " DPIIT's press note said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : DPIIT defence manufacturing sector defence manufacturing

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First Published: Nov 14 2026 | 12:27 PM IST