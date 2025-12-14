Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Never allowed territory for activities against Bangladesh's interests: Govt

Never allowed territory for activities against Bangladesh's interests: Govt

According to a readout released by Dhaka, the foreign ministry also brought to Verma's notice the activities of some members of Hasina-led Awami League while staying in India

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

India's reaction came hours after the Bangladesh foreign ministry summoned Indian envoy to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, and conveyed its concern over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's "incendiary" statements from Indian soil. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Sunday asserted that it has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of Bangladesh and pressed for holding the upcoming parliamentary polls in that country in a peaceful atmosphere.

India's reaction came hours after the Bangladesh foreign ministry summoned Indian envoy to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, and conveyed its concern over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's "incendiary" statements from Indian soil.

According to a readout released by Dhaka, the foreign ministry also brought to Verma's notice the activities of some members of Hasina-led Awami League while staying in India.

"India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim government of Bangladesh in its press note," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

 

It said India has consistently reiterated its position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere.

Also Read

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Unrest grips Bangladesh as gunmen target polls candidate ahead of election

Rithala metro station, fire

Massive fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Dhaka market, 42 rescued

semiconductor, chip

India not part of US-led nine-nation semicon supply chain coalitionpremium

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Awami League rejects Bangladesh election schedule, calls govt 'illegal'

real estate

Dasnac to invest Rs 2,000 cr in luxury housing project in Noida

"India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh," the MEA said.

"We expect that the interim government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections," it said in a statement.

The parliamentary elections in Bangladesh will be held on February 12. It will be the first general election after the collapse of the Hasina government in August last year following massive protests.

The Awami League has rejected the elections saying the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus will not be able to hold the polls in a free and normal environment.

"It is now clear that the current occupying authority is entirely biased, and that under their control it is impossible to ensure a fair and normal environment where transparency, neutrality, and the people's will can be reflected," the Awami League said in a statement on Thursday.

Last month, Hasina, 78, was sentenced to death by a special tribunal in Dhaka for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on the student-led protests last year.

The Awami League leader has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the protests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Vinay Mohan

Indian Ambassador Kwatra discusses AI, defence, trade with US lawmakers

Indian army in Sri Lanka

Indian Army intensifies relief operations at key sites in Sri Lanka

Himalaya, Himalayas

How the CIA left a nuclear device buried in Himalayas for decades?

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

America needs allies to counter China's industrial, military expansion

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets UK, Egypt, European leaders at Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE

Topics : External Affairs Defence Security News India Bangladesh Dhaka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon