Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 08:27 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Foreign Secy Misri meets top US diplomats, discusses wide range of issues

Foreign Secy Misri meets top US diplomats, discusses wide range of issues

Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the United States from December 24-29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced a day earlier

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to the United States, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday had meetings with top American diplomats on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues.

Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the United States from December 24-29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced a day earlier.

During the visit, Jaishankar will meet his American counterparts to discuss key bilateral, regional and global issues, an official statement said.

On the eve of Jaishankar's visit, Misri on Monday had meetings with the Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Deputy Secretary for Management Richard Verma at Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

 

India's ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, was also present in the meetings.

Also Read

President Droupadi Murmu said the Centre has vigorously promoted a range of sectors, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence, while also creating an ideal ecosystem for startups

India seen as 'Vishwa Bandhu' in conflict-ridden world: President Murmu

India US, India-US

Ex-foreign secretary Kwatra appointed as India's next ambassador to US

Tshering, Tobgay, Tshering Tobgay, modi, narendra modi, indian PM, Bhutan PM

Misri to board to Bhutan on Friday in first trip as foreign secretary

Vikram Misri

Dy NSA Vikram Misri named next foreign secy, to succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat start with positive bias for India; Asia mixed

We look forward to continuing to grow #USIndia ties rooted in mutual trust, shared values, and prosperity for all, Verma said.

Earlier in the day, Verma hosted a group of eminent India think-tank experts along with officials from the administration. Kwatra was also present at the roundtable held at Foggy Bottom headquarters.

It was to celebrate our progress on trade, defense, people-to-people ties, and commitment to tackling global challenges together, Verma said.

In a presentation on US-India Relations: By the Numbers, Verma said the two way trade between Indian and the US has increased from USD 20 billion in 2000 to USD 195 billion in 2023, while the defence trade has jumped from zero to USD 24 billion during the same period.

Two way trade is expected to cross the USD 200 billion mark in 2024, he added.

The number of Indian students in the US has increased from just 54,664 in 2000 to over 330,000 in 2023, while the population of Indian diaspora is now over five million from 1.9 million in 2000.

Verma said the Biden Harris administration appointed a record number of 130 Indian Americans to senior positions. India today is the top military exercise partner of the US, he noted, adding the US is the biggest source of remittances to India.

One fifth of the unicorns in the US have Indian migrants as founders or co-founders.

There are plans to open two Indian consulates in Los Angeles and Boston, while the US is planning to open two new consulates in Bangaluru and Ahmedabad, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

'No comment': Govt confirms getting Hasina's extradition note from B'desh

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh seeks Sheikh Hasina's return: Can India refuse extradition?

PM Modi, Fahad Ghazi Al-Abduljalil, Heritage Society

PM Modi meets President of Kuwait Heritage Society, praises his work

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to visit US from Dec 24-29 for key bilateral talks

Trump's return to Hasina's fall: Upheavals India and the world saw in 2024

Trump's return to Hasina's fall: Upheavals India and the world saw in 2024

Topics : Indian Foreign Service US India relations bilateral ties United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Allotment Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon