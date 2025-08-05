Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nepal PM says landlocked barriers can become gateways with India, China

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Aug 05 2025

Nepal can transform the barriers of "landlockedness" into gateways of opportunities with the support of its neighbours India and China, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Tuesday.

"We are confident that, with the continued support of our neighbours, India and China, and the broader international community, we can transform the barriers of 'landlockedness' into gateways of opportunity," he said.

Nepal firmly believes that regional solidarity and global cooperation are vital for bridging the development divide, he said.

As a committed member of the LLDC family, Nepal stands ready to work with all of you, not only as a beneficiary of change, but also as a partner in shaping it, he added.

Landlocked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 05 2025

