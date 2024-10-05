Fully capable of checking infiltration, drone attacks, smuggling: BSF chief

Business Standard
He was addressing an event after attending the passing out parade of Assistant Commandants at the BSF Academy in the Tekanpur area of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Daljit Singh Chawdhary

Chaudhary that these brave young officers would go to the field to secure the country's borders.

Press Trust of India Gwalior
Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

The Border Security Force is fully capable of checking infiltration, drone attacks and smuggling, and is getting encouraging results in the fight against Naxalism, said BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Saturday.

He was addressing an event after attending the passing out parade of Assistant Commandants at the BSF Academy in the Tekanpur area of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

BSF is deployed along the borders of the country. We are ready and in action to ensure that there is no infiltration, drone attack or smuggling in any area. We are fully capable of checking infiltration, drone attack and smuggling, he told reporters here.

 

The force is also getting continuous success in anti-Naxal operations across the country, he said. BSF is accomplishing its task in coordination with local police in a disciplined way, Chawdhary said.

The Tekanpur academy is the best institute to train officers and the history of BSF has been one of sacrifice and glory, he said. On Saturday, 77 individuals, including four women, passed out as officers at the academy after clearing direct recruitment and departmental examinations.

Chaudhary that these brave young officers would go to the field to secure the country's borders.

These officers have been given 52 weeks of rigorous training and they are ready to face the challenges, he said.

Of the 77 new Assistant Commandants, 15 were picked through direct selection and 62 through departmental recruitment.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

