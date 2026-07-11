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Future wars may use AI, but soldiers will win them: Rajnath Singh

At the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, Defence Minister said AI is reshaping warfare but cannot replace trained soldiers, national resolve and strong conventional military capabilities

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

According to Singh, it is certain that new technologies have certainly reshaped warfare, but they have not diminished the role of conventional warfare means (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

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Future wars may be fought with Artificial Intelligence, but they will still be won by national resolve, trained soldiers and robust military power, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of INA Mahendragiri here, Singh also said Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a new powerhouse of India's defence and aerospace manufacturing.

"Future wars may be fought with Artificial Intelligence, but they will still be won by national resolve, trained soldiers and the capable military power. So, I would say that new technologies and conventional platforms are not opposed to each other, but supplement each other, complete each other. Without conventional platforms, new technologies are incomplete in themselves," he said.

 

According to Singh, it is certain that new technologies have certainly reshaped warfare, but they have not diminished the role of conventional warfare means.

The strong conventional capability that is still necessary for the fulfilment of basic principles of war is as important as it was before.

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Describing INS Mahendragiri as part of the Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigate programme, he said it was the sixth project 17A frigate and the last of the four warships built by MDL under the programme.

Calling it the concluding jewel of MDL's Project 17A series, he expressed confidence that the shipyard would continue building similar advanced warships.

Recalling the induction of earlier Project 17A frigates, Singh said INS Nilgiri was commissioned in January 2025, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri in August 2025, INS Taragiri in April 2026 and INS Dunagiri in June 2026 before INS Mahendragiri joined the Navy on Saturday.

Singh said INS Mahendragiri has a full-load displacement of about 6,670 tonnes, can attain speeds of up to 28 knots and is capable of simultaneously countering aerial threats, enemy surface vessels and submarines as a multi-mission stealth frigate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rajnath Singh Artificial intelligence Indian Navy Defence minister Indian Defence

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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