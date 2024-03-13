Govt signs contract worth Rs 8,073 crore with HAL to buy 34 helicopters

Sensex (    %)
                             
Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Following the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the Ministry of Defence signed two contracts for a combined value of Rs 8,073.17 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru, on Wednesday, an official statement said.
The contracts were signed for the acquisition of 34 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv Mk III along with Operational Role Equipment for the Indian Army (25 ALHs) and Indian Coast Guard (09 ALHs) under the Buy (Indian-IDDM--Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, marking a significant move towards indigenisation in defence manufacturing.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the ALH Dhruv Mk III UT (Utility), the Indian Army version, is designed for Search & Rescue, Troop Transportation, Internal Cargo, Recce/and casualty evacuation, etc. It has proven its performance in high-altitude regions like Siachen Glacier and Ladakh.

The ALH Mk III MR (Maritime Role), the ICG version, is designed for maritime surveillance and interdiction, search and rescue, rappelling operations, cargo and personnel transportation, pollution response using external cargo-carrying capability and medical casualty evacuation. It has proved its mettle even in adverse atmospheric conditions over sea and land.
As per the statement, the project will generate an estimated 190 lakh man-hours of employment during its duration. It will also entail a supply of equipment from more than 200 MSMEs and 70 local vendors will be involved in the indigenization process, which is likely to have a positive impact on employment generation in this sector, thus furthering the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

