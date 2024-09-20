Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Hezbollah pounds northern Israel with 140 rockets after retaliation vows

Hezbollah pounds northern Israel with 140 rockets after retaliation vows

Hezbollah said it had targeted several sites along the border with Katyusha rockets, including multiple air defense bases as well

Israel, Hezbollah

Representative Photo: Shutterstock

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets Friday, a day after the militant group's leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed to retaliate against Israel for a mass bombing attack, the Israeli military and the militant group said.
Israel's military said the rockets came in three waves Friday afternoon targeting sites along the ravaged border with Lebanon.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Hezbollah said it had targeted several sites along the border with Katyusha rockets, including multiple air defense bases as well as the headquarters of an Israeli armored brigade they said they'd struck for the first time.
Hezbollah said the rockets were in retaliation for Israeli strikes on villages and homes in southern Lebanon.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

edible oil

LIVE: Govt demands explanation from edible oil companies on rising prices

pagers explosion

Before pager blasts, Israel told US about 'Lebanon operation': Top updates

Lebanon blast

How Israel built modern-day trojan horse equipped for exploding pagers

Hezbollah Chief

Hezbollah leader says device attack crossed 'red line,' fears of war mount

Hezbollah Chief

Israel, Hezbollah exchange strikes as Nasrallah vows payback post attack

Topics : Israel-Palestine Israel-Iran Conflict Lebanon Hezbollah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon