Historic flight by Army, Air Force chiefs in Indigenous LCA Tejas jet

The successful operation of this homegrown aircraft signifies the significant strides India has made in the field of indigenous defence aviation

Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Image credit: PIB

Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Image credit: PIB

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

In a first, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Sunday took to the skies together in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

This first ever flight with two chiefs in the cockpit not only marks a personal milestone for the two Chiefs, who are course mates, but also underscores the growing synergy and integration between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"It was the best moment of my life. As you are aware Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is my course mate and we have been together since our NDA days. I wish he had met me earlier; I would have changed my option to the Air Force. I have told earlier also if I had gone to the Air Force, I would have been a fighter pilot. From today AP Singh is also my guru. I relished. I must admire the kind of challenge Air Force pilots take. It's a good start for Aero India 2025," Dwivedi told reporters.

 

The flight is a powerful demonstration of India's advancing defence capabilities, particularly in the realm of self-reliance. The Tejas, developed entirely within India, is a shining example of the nation's commitment to 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence. The successful operation of this homegrown aircraft signifies the significant strides India has made in the field of indigenous defence aviation.

Today's flight also highlights the enhanced cooperation between the services, an essential pillar for modern warfare. As both Chiefs soared together in the skies, they exemplified the deepening bond and collaboration between the Army and the Air Force, vital to achieving operational excellence. The Indian Army's role in the air domain is becoming increasingly pivotal, especially in tactical battle areas where advanced technologies such as helicopters, unmanned aerial systems, and air defence systems play a crucial role.

This historic moment serves as a clear indicator of the evolving landscape of warfare, where jointness and seamless integration between the Army and the Air Force will define success in the future. The ongoing decade of transformation (2023-2032) is reshaping the future of defence operations, and the period of 2024-2025 will be crucial for integrating cutting-edge technologies across all domains.

Aero India 2025, the premier aerospace exhibition, provides an exceptional platform for defence industry leaders to engage, collaborate, and explore emerging technologies. It serves as an ideal venue for the Indian Armed Forces to forge stronger ties with the industry and acquire the best solutions to modernize and enhance their operational capabilities.

Today's flight by General Dwivedi and Air Marshal Singh is not only a remarkable event but a reflection of India's unwavering commitment to nation-building through indigenous defence production. As the country continues its journey towards self-sufficiency, the collaboration between the Army and the Air Force, backed by innovations like the Tejas, reinforces India's standing as a rising global defence power.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government has galvanised the entire defence sector, especially the aerospace sector, where it has been made possible to produce fighter jets like LCA Tejas and Prachand in India.

Speaking at the Curtain Raiser event for Aero India 2025, he said that India was not merely designing or developing major equipment in the country, but has also been able to develop a supply chain for the same.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : LCA-Tejas Hindustan Aeronautics Indian Army

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

