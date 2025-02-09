Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US F-35 fighter aircraft to feature at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru

US F-35 fighter aircraft to feature at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru

US Air Force's F-35 fifth generation fighter aircraft is participating at the Aero India air show that begins on Monday in Bengaluru

F-35 Fighter jets

Image: lockheedmartin.com

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Air Force's F-35 fifth generation fighter aircraft is participating at the Aero India air show that begins on Monday in Bengaluru

Preparations are on for the Aero India 2025; scheduled to be held from February 10-14 at Yelahanka Air Force Station in the city. Aero India 2025 is the 15th edition of Asia's top aerospace exhibition.

"For the 15th time, the United States is proud to participate in Aero India 2025 -- Asia's premier aerospace and defense trade show exhibition. The United States will showcase a range of advanced aircraft, reinforcing the strong and growing defense and aerospace partnership between the United States and India, which share a commitment to promoting regional security, stability, economic prosperity through diversified trade, and strategic investment ties," a statement by the US embassy stated.

 

At Aero India 2025, more than two dozen American exhibitors will engage Indian counterparts, explore new business opportunities, and demonstrate innovative solutions in aviation and defense. These companies will display advancements in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), fighter aircraft, advanced avionics, and defense electronics, as per the statement.

Charge d'Affaires Jorgan Andrews of the US Embassy in Delhi will lead the high-level US delegation of representatives from the US Departments of State, Defense, and Commerce.

Also Read

Boeing

Boeing cleaned up on Air Force parts, including soap dispensers: Pentagon

Houthis Yemen

Three suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen: US authorities

India vs England 2nd ODI live score updates and full scorecard

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer run-out after mix up; 250 up for India

United Nations

Gaza ceasefire averted famine, truce collapse risky: UN humanitarian chief

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference in Bengaluru on the eve of the 15th edition of Aero India, February 9, 2025. Image credit: PIB

Defence minister to inaugurate Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru on Monday

Andrews said, "The United States is excited to once again participate in Aero India and to spotlight our strong defense ties with India. Our cooperation in defense, trade, and training is integral to our growing strategic partnership."

General Kevin Schneider, Commander, US Pacific Air Forces, Brigadier General Patrick Teague, US Mission India's Senior Defense Official, and Consul General Chris Hodges, US Consulate General Chennai, are among the senior leaders joining Charge d'Affaires Andrews in the US Delegation.

Since Aero India 2023, the US and India have deepened defense ties, including through technology innovation, expanded trade, and increased cooperation in maritime security, cybersecurity, logistics, and counter-terrorism operations.

US Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin Schneider said, "Aero India 2025 is an ideal forum to showcase US defence aircraft and equipment and ultimately contribute toward our compatibility and interoperability with other nations." He added, "The growth in Indian and US bilateral defense trade has corresponded with growing interoperability through information sharing, liaison officers, training exercises, and defense enabling agreements. The importance of our partnership continues to grow, particularly as we face an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment in the Indo-Pacific," as per the statement.

Spectators can expect a display of US-made defense equipment and technology, including F-16, F-35, KC-135 Stratotanker, and B-1 bomber.

The US Air Force Band of the Pacific's 10-member ensemble, Final Approach, based out of Yokota Air Base in Japan, will perform for the public throughout the week: at Aero India 2025 on February 13 and 14 and at 5:00 p.m. on February 11 at the Christ University auditorium, Campus Road in Bengaluru, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Stage set for Aero India 2025, aims to inspire youth: Rajnath Singh

F-35 Fighter jets

In a first, Su-57, F-35 Lightning II aircraft to take part in 'Aero India'

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit France, co-chair AI summit with Macron on Monday

artificial intelligence machine learning

Will bring concerns from global south in AI action summit: Indian envoy

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Aero India: Defence minister visits HAL's production facility in Bengaluru

Topics : US Air Force One F-35 fighter jet Aero India show

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon