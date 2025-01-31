Business Standard

In close touch with Male: India on Maldives' looming economic crisis

The economy of the Maldives is reeling under increasing pressure, largely because of debt distress

Jaiswal also referred to some recent agreements signed by the Maldivian government, saying they are likely to result in revenue loss and that it is a matter of concern.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

As the Maldives faces a looming economic crisis, India on Friday said it is in close touch with the island nation regarding the situation.

"We remain in close touch with Maldivian authorities on the situation facing them," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal also referred to some recent agreements signed by the Maldivian government, saying they are likely to result in revenue loss and that it is a matter of concern.

 

"We would, obviously, need to take that into account while framing our own policies," he said.

To a separate question on the upcoming talks between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), Jaiswal said India expects all mutually-agreed agreements to be honoured.

The director general-level talks between the BSF and the BGB are scheduled from February 17 to February 20 in New Delhi.

"We expect all mutually-agreed MoUs and agreements to be honoured. These form the basis for structured engagements between the border-guarding forces and facilitate the creation of mutually-beneficial security and trade infrastructure along the border," Jaiswal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Maldives ties India Maldives Economic Crisis

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

