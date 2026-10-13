Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, America expanding cooperation across sectors: US envoy Sergio Gor

India, America expanding cooperation across sectors: US envoy Sergio Gor

Gor highlighted the growing partnership between the two countries, citing recent military exercises, defence cooperation and investments by US and Indian companies

Mumbai: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor addresses the gathering during the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) National Convention 2026, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 8:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and America are expanding cooperation across sectors, including defence, IT and healthcare, with investments and joint initiatives creating significant opportunities for both countries, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday.

Speaking at a programme here to mark 250 years of America's Independence, Gor highlighted the growing partnership between the two countries, citing recent military exercises, defence cooperation and investments by US and Indian companies.

"India and the US have a great relationship, there's so much happening; pick any sector and we're working together in it," he said.

Pointing to recent developments in defence cooperation, Gor said the two countries conducted military exercises involving more than 500 troops during Exercise Tarang Shakti at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan.

 

On technology and investment, the envoy said companies from both countries were making significant progress, with investments flowing in both directions and some American firms setting up large production facilities in India.

Also Read

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command

India, US discuss ways to strengthen defence, strategic cooperation

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Trade agreement can contribute to 'better' India-US ties, says Jaishankar

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer at 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organization. (Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal)

Weekly policy watch: Goyal-Greer meet, IIP, PMI and forex data in focus

US India Partnership

India, US discuss powering AI economy via energy, digital infrastructure

US Senate, US Capitol

India, others face 100% tariffs as US House advances Russia sanctions Bill

"In terms of IT development, incredible things are happening in both directions, with investments in the US and some of our companies opening large production facilities here in India. It is an incredible opportunity," Gor said.

Gor also underlined India's importance in the healthcare sector, particularly in the supply of generic medicines to the US.

"In healthcare, we import a significant amount of our generic pharmaceuticals from India. This is because we trust India," he asserted.

Gor also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had a discussion last week, hinting at further developments in bilateral ties.

"PM Modi and President Trump spoke just last week; so stay tuned for what comes next," he said.

Gor also highlighted the relationship between Kolkata and the US, noting that former president George Washington appointed Benjamin Joy as the first American Consul to the city way back in 1792.

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mangrol, the Indian Navy's third anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC)

Navy commissions third anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft Mangrol

A prototype of JWALA micro-missile on display

India's first pvt sector micro-missile set for maiden experimental trialpremium

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA rejects UN rights body's concerns over Delhi protest restrictions

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

US yet to formally offer F-35 to India, says IAF chief AP Singh in Jodhpur

Randhir Jaiswal, Randhir

India condemns attack on Saudi airport that killed 12, injured over 300

Topics : Indo-US ties Indo-US Indo-US relations Indo-US relationship

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayNifty OutlookSuzlon Energy share priceDelhi Weather TodayNEET PG Counselling 2026Delhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 8:24 AM IST