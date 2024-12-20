Business Standard

Maldives Speaker accompanied by delegation to visit India from Feb 10-14

India on Friday said the Speaker of People's Republic of Maldives accompanied by a parliamentary delegation will visit the country from February 10-14 next year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita informed the Lok Sabha in a written response to a query.

He was asked whether a number of parliamentary exchanges have been conducted by the government recently in alignment with the emphasis on the 'Neighbourhood First' Policy adopted in the recent years.

The query also sought details of all parliamentary exchanges held in the recent years with special reference to the People's Majlis of Maldives.

"In keeping with the objectives of the 'Neighbourhood First' Policy for enhancing people to people relations, regular parliamentary exchanges with our neighbouring countries have been taking place over the years," he said.

 

In his response, he also shared details of the recent parliamentary exchanges with the neighbouring countries including with the Maldives.

"At the invitation of Hon'ble Speaker of Lok Sabha, Speaker of People's Republic of Maldives accompanied by a parliamentary delegation will visit India from 10-14 February 2025," the minister said.

He informed the Lower House that the Lok Sabha Speaker visited Maldives from September 1-4 in 2019; and the Speaker of Maldives visited India in December 2019, in April 2022 and in August 2022.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu had visited India in October this year and held "extensive" talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had said in joint press conference after meeting Modi that the ties between the Maldives and India are "centuries-old, as evident throughout our histories".

Besides, Margherita said, an 11-member Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker visited India from December 16-20 in 2023.

In a separate query, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh was asked whether the government is aware of the fake job offers from various countries and the exploitation of young job aspirants by scamsters; and the steps taken or proposed to be taken by the government to curb fake job offers and cases related thereto.

"It has come to the notice of the government instances of dubious entities involved in fake recruitment job offers having lured Indian nationals including youth mostly through social media channels for overseas employment to various countries," he said.

As and when complaints against the illegal agents or dubious firms luring Indian youth in false recruitment offers through various channels are received, such matters are referred to the state police for investigation and prosecution under the relevant legal provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other legislation in place including the ones enacted by the some state governments, Singh said.

"Government accords utmost priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals proceeding for employment abroad," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

