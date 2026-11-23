India and Nepal signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and advanced six infrastructure and connectivity projects following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

The agreements cover cooperation in policing, forensic sciences, civil service training, traditional medicine, satellite communication, sustainable urban development, healthcare, livestock and fisheries.

Shah is in India on a two-day visit from November 22 to 23. It is his first bilateral visit abroad since taking office in March 2026.

Eight MoUs cover security, healthcare and technology

The agreements include an MoU between India's National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, and Nepal Police's Crime Investigation Department for academic and research collaboration.

The National Centre for Good Governance under India's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has signed an MoU with Nepal Administrative Staff College to provide capacity-building training to Nepalese civil servants.

The two countries will also cooperate in Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine. Another agreement between the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and Nepal's Ministry of Information and Communication provides for establishing a satellite communication network using the South Asia Satellite.

The remaining MoUs cover technical cooperation in sustainable urban development, healthcare and medicine, and livestock and fisheries development.

Six projects cover rail, road and energy connectivity

The two countries also took up six projects covering cross-border transport, trade infrastructure and energy cooperation.

The Saryu-Kamala Express rail service between Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur in Nepal is among the initiatives. The service is expected to strengthen rail connectivity between the two countries.

India also laid the foundation stone for a new Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Banbasa. Work on the ICPs at Bhairahawa, Sunauli and Dodhara Chandani is progressing.

A new motorable bridge connecting Dharchula in India with Darchula in Nepal was also inaugurated.

In the energy sector, the foundation stone was laid for the 669-MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project. India and Nepal also dedicated Phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj Pipeline.

The two sides further laid the foundation stone for a petroleum terminal at Jhapa, which is part of the proposed Siliguri-Jhapa petroleum pipeline.

India announces major economic package for Nepal

India will provide Nepal with an economic package worth 240 billion Nepalese rupees, or around $1.62 billion, PM Modi said after the talks.

The package comes after devastating floods in Nepal in August. The disaster killed around 1,500 people, while another 5,200 were reported missing and presumed dead.

PM Modi said India had maintained supplies of fuel and other essential goods to Nepal despite challenges related to oil supplies this year.

"We will together write a golden chapter of India-Nepal relations," PM Modi said after the meeting.

Shah said mutual respect, trust and goodwill form the foundation of bilateral relations.

"Mutual respect, steadfast trust and unbroken goodwill are the bedrock of India-Nepal relations," he said.

He also said ties between the two countries were "as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as oceans".