India informs Pak of its decision to keep Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance

India informs Pak of its decision to keep Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance

Sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India's rights under the Indus Water Treaty, the letter said

Indus Waters Treaty, protest, pakistan

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

The decision was detailed in a letter from Debashree Mukherjee, India's Secretary of Water Resources, to her Pakistani counterpart, Syed Ali Murtaza.

Sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India's rights under the Indus Water Treaty, the letter said.

What we have seen instead is sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan, the letter stated, noting that these actions have created security uncertainties that impede India's ability to fully utilise its treaty rights.

India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

 

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

Topics : India-Pak conflict Pahalgam attack Terrorsim Indus Waters Treaty

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

