Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / At UP trade show, PM Modi hails India-Russia ties and GST-driven savings

At UP trade show, PM Modi hails India-Russia ties and GST-driven savings

At the UP International Trade Show, PM Modi underlined strong India-Russia ties, spoke of defence production, GST savings, and urged people to embrace swadeshi self-reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of ‘Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025’, in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of ‘Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025’, in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district | Photo: PTI

Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Noida on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that Russia was the country partner for the event, and the trade show was evidence of the two countries “further strengthening a time-tested partnership”.
 
The White House in recent weeks pressured New Delhi to scale down its ties with Moscow, especially pausing its purchases of Russian crude oil.
 
With Russian President Vladimir Putin slated to visit India for the bilateral annual summit in December, New Delhi-Moscow relations are set to remain upbeat.
 
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev, who deals with agriculture and agro-products portfolio, was on a visit to India this week.
   
The White House, however, has kept up the heat on India on the question of its buying Russian oil, but has also indicated that United States President Donald Trump and Modi could meet soon, likely on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit, which is to be held from October 26 to 28 in Kuala Lumpur.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt aims to make 'chips to ships' locally: PM Modi's 'Make in India' pitch

Students, Student, School Students, Exam, Board Exam

Delhi CM to transfer Ladli scheme honorarium to 40k beneficiaries on Oct 1

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi reviews eight major projects worth ₹65,000 crore across India

Union minister Jitendra Singh

Cabinet approves CSIR's ₹2,277 cr scheme to boost research and fellowships

 
According to agency reports, it has also indicated Trump would be travelling to India to attend the Quad Summit, which is likely to be held either later this year or in early 2026.
 
In his speech in Noida, Modi spoke of the government’s efforts at creating an ecosystem for domestic defence production, and Uttar Pradesh (UP) had a huge role to play in this.
 
He spoke of India-Russia defence cooperation as well.
 
“Very soon, the production of AK 203 rifles is going to start from the factory built in collaboration with Russia,” he said.
 
Modi said a defence corridor was also being constructed in UP, and it would manufacture many weapons, and the production of Brahmos missiles had started.
 
According to an official release, Russia is participating in the trade show as a partner country, “adding strategic significance opening avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange, and long-term cooperation”.
 
Over 2,400 exhibitors, 125,000 B2B (business-to-business) visitors, and 450,000 B2C (business-to-customer) visitors will participate in the trade show, it said.
 
On Wednesday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told a press conference in New York the US looked forward to more energy cooperation and trade with India, including in natural gas, coal, and nuclear energy.
 
“Of course, we wish India would work with us to buy — you can buy oil from every nation on Earth, just not Russian oil. That’s our position,” Wright said. 
 
In his Noida address, Modi spoke of the benefits that had accrued to people because of cuts in some rates of goods and services tax (GST).
 
He said that before 2014 people had to pay ₹70,000 in tax to purchase tractors, which play a major role in India’s village economy.
 
Now a tax of only ₹30,000 is being levied on the same tractor. He said three-wheelers, a major source of employment for the poor, attracted a levy of about ₹55,000 before 2014, and now it was ₹35,000.
 
Modi said scooters and motorcycles had become cheaper by ₹8,000 and ₹9,000, respectively. “This means savings have been made for everyone, from the poor, the neo-middle class, and the middle class,” he said, and criticised the Congress and its allies for “lying to the people”.
 
He urged people to embrace swadeshi products, and spoke of his government’s commitment to “Atmanirbharta” or self-reliance. There is no greater helplessness than dependence on others, he said. “In a changing world, the more a country relies on others, the more its growth is compromised,” he said, adding, “India is no longer willing to be dependent on other countries.”
 
Later in the day, in Banswara in Rajasthan, he laid the foundation stones for several projects and inaugurated some others in renewable energy, water supply, power, road, and infrastructure worth more than ₹1.22 trillion.
 
The most significant of the lot is the Mahi-Banswara nuclear-power project, a 2,800 Mw facility to be built at ₹42,000 crore. 
 
He accused the Congress of “exploiting and looting the people” of the country by imposing high taxes.
 
Modi said when Swadeshi products were purchased money went to artisans and businessmen.
 
“The money does not go outside the country but is used for its development — to build highways, roads, schools, hospitals, and houses for the poor. We have to make swadeshi our self-respect.”

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Project 17A frigates, stealth frigate Udaygiri, Indian Navy warship delivery, indigenous warship India, Indian defence manufacturing, P-17A class ships, stealth warship India, blue water navy India, Indian naval power proje

India's ₹70,000 cr bet on shipbuilding: Can it match China and Korea?

Pralhad Joshi

India to attract $100 billion investments in green hydrogen by 2030: Joshi

Deepesh Verma

Thomas Cook India partners with Blinkit to deliver forex cards in minutes

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Agoda sees 67% rise in int'l travel interest to India for Diwali 2025

WhatsApp

NCLAT keeps order reserved in WhatsApp, Meta challenge to CCI penalty

Topics : Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Trade exports India Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon