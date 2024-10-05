Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India to further strengthen fintech support to Bhutan: FM Sitharaman

India to further strengthen fintech support to Bhutan: FM Sitharaman

The Union Finance Minister acknowledged the support of Bhutan as a testament to the enduring partnership and shared commitment to growth and prosperity

Nirmala Sitharaman

Dorji is here to attend the Kautilya Economic Conclave. | Photo: X (@nsitharaman)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India will further strengthen its fintech support to Bhutan as UPI and RuPay cards gain traction in the neighbouring nation.

During the bilateral meeting with her Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Lekey Dorji here, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conveyed greetings to the King of Bhutan, the members of the Royal Family and to the people of Bhutan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Union Finance Minister acknowledged the support of Bhutan as a testament to the enduring partnership and shared commitment to growth and prosperity, the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

 

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman noted the wide acceptance of BHIM #UPI and #Rupay cards in Bhutan and reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthen #FinTechConnectivity between India and Bhutan," she said.

Dorji is here to attend the Kautilya Economic Conclave.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay (Photo: ANI)

Citing leadership in Global South, Bhutan PM backs India's UNSC bid

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Bhutan king visits Adani's project sites, commends Mundra, Khavda

India, Bhutan

India agrees to consider providing Rs 1,500 cr economic stimulus to Bhutan

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign Secy Misri co-chairs talks with Bhutan counterpart, reviews ties

Tshering, Tobgay, Tshering Tobgay, modi, narendra modi, indian PM, Bhutan PM

Misri to board to Bhutan on Friday in first trip as foreign secretary

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman India-Bhutan Bhutan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon