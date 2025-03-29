Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 07:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India to send over 15 tonnes of relief material to quake-hit Myanmar

India to send over 15 tonnes of relief material to quake-hit Myanmar

Earlier in the day, Myanmar was jolted by a series of tremors, including a major earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale that occurred at 11:50 am (local time)

India Humanitarian aid, Assistance, relief aid

India will send the relief materials to Myanmar aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon | Image: X/@DDNewslive

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India will send over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar following a series of powerful earthquakes, sources said.

India will send the relief materials to Myanmar aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon, sources stated.

According to sources, the relief package includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medicines such as paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages.

The tremors, including a 7.2-magnitude quake, caused structural damage and panic in Myanmar and neighboring Thailand.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday at 11:56 pm (local time), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

 

Also Read

Earthquake

Earthquake rocks Thailand, Myanmar; 3 killed in Bangkok building collapse

Myanmar flag

Airstrike in Myanmar kills nearly 30 people, says opposition group

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

Over 2,800 Chinese involved in telecom fraud cases in Myanmar repatriated

United Nations

UN's food agency WFP to cut aid for about one million people in Myanmar

Myanmar military, Myanmar forces

Elections will happen in Myanmar within 10 months, says junta leader

As per the NCS, the latest earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

The NCS reported the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 22.15 N and Longitude 95.41 E.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 28/03/2025 23:56:29 IST, Lat: 22.15 N, Long: 95.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier in the day, Myanmar was jolted by a series of tremors, including a major earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale that occurred at 11:50 am (local time). The powerful tremor was felt in Bangkok and several parts of Thailand, with eyewitness reports and local media accounts noting that hundreds of people rushed out of swaying buildings in Bangkok.

Several posts on social media showed water splashing out of swimming pools due to the quake's intensity.

According to the NCS, the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers and was recorded at Latitude 21.93 N and Longitude 96.07 E.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

The earthquake at around 11:50 am IST was followed by an aftershock of 6.4-magnitude minutes later. The National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, stating that it was the third aftershock, following the first 7.2 magnitude on the Richter scale.

A 30-story skyscraper under construction in the Chatuchak district also collapsed due to the quake, according to the publication.

As per The Nation News, which cited Thailand's National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 43 workers were trapped in the underconstruction building.

Video obtained by CNN from Myanmar appeared to show a road bridge spanning the Irrawaddy River, which runs through Mandalay, collapsing into the river in a cloud of dust and water.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Baramulla, Army

Bodies of 3 cops found as Kathua encounter continues; DGP warns terrorists

HAL's Prachand Light Combat Helicopter

HAL bags Rs 62,700-cr LCH order; MoD contracts hit record high

Modi, Narendra Modi

India, Sri Lanka set to ink defence pact during PM Modi's Colombo trip

Light Combat Helicopter, 'Prachand'

Govt clears Rs 62,000 crore deal to buy 156 Light Combat Helicopters

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India can't change fanatic mindset of Pakistan, says Jaishankar in LS

Topics : Myanmar India-Myanmar Thailand Earthquake Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon