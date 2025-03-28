Friday, March 28, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / HAL bags Rs 62,700-cr LCH order; MoD contracts hit record high

HAL bags Rs 62,700-cr LCH order; MoD contracts hit record high

The total value of defence contracts awarded by the MoD in 2024-25 crossed Rs 2.09 trillion, double the previous record set in 2023-24

HAL’s Prachand Light Combat Helicopter

The LCH is the first indigenous multi-role combat helicopter designed and manufactured by HAL | Photo: X/ @HALHQBLR

Bhaswar Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday signed two contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the supply of 156 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), along with training and associated equipment, at a cost of Rs 62,700 crore, excluding taxes. The first contract with the Bengaluru-headquartered public sector aerospace and defence company is for 66 LCH for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the second for 90 for the Indian Army.
 
“The supply of these helicopters shall commence from the third year (2027-28) and will be spread over the next five years. The contracts will enhance the combat capability of the armed forces at high altitudes,” an official MoD release said, adding that the LCH is India’s first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter and is capable of operating at altitudes over 5,000 metres. “This helicopter has a large number of components designed and manufactured in India, and it is planned to achieve an overall indigenous content of over 65 per cent during the execution of this procurement. This will involve over 250 domestic companies, mostly micro, small and medium enterprises, and will generate over 8,500 direct and indirect jobs.”
 
 
The LCH contracts were signed shortly after the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted approval. On the same day, the MoD also signed a contract with US-based military contractor Metrea Management for the wet lease of one flight refuelling aircraft (FRA) to provide air-to-air refuelling training to pilots of the IAF and Indian Navy. Metrea will provide the KC-135 FRA within six months, making it the first refuelling aircraft to be wet leased by the IAF.
 
With the signing of these three contracts, the total value of defence contracts awarded by the MoD in 2024-25 has crossed Rs 2.09 trillion (Rs 2,09,050 crore) — the highest ever and double the previous record set in 2023-24. Of these, 177 contracts (92 per cent) have been awarded to domestic industry, with a total value of Rs 1.69 trillion (Rs 1,68,922 crore), accounting for 81 per cent of the overall value.
 
The latest LCH order is in addition to the 15 limited series production helicopters earlier contracted from HAL — 10 for the IAF and five for the Army — at a cost of Rs 4,264 crore.

Also Read

PremiumNotwithstanding a 55 per cent rise in the stock of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the largest publicly traded defence company, brokerages believe the stock still has considerable ammo. Analysts' optimistic outlook following the 2024-25 (FY25) first-qua

Hindustan Aeronautics gets wings to fly higher as analysts stay bullish

F404-IN20 engine

US' GE Aerospace starts delivery of F-404 engines for Tejas MK-1A jets

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL, DIAT forge partnership to boost aerospace research, innovation

PremiumAircraft, Tejas, Tejas Mk1A Aircraft

Hindustan Aeronautics displays 'lack of urgency' on Mk1A fighter jet front

HAL, hindustan aeronautics

Global defence firm Saab signs MoU with HAL for laser warning system

 
The LCH is the first indigenous multi-role combat helicopter designed and manufactured by HAL. It is equipped for both ground attack and aerial combat, with modern stealth features, armour protection and night attack capability. Its advanced navigation system, a nose-mounted gun for close combat, and air-to-air missiles make it suited for contemporary battlefields. The helicopter is capable of operating in high-altitude terrain and executing precision strikes on high-altitude targets. 

Firepower Boost

 

> HAL bags contracts for 156 LCH Prachand and equipment worth Rs 62,700 cr

 

> Contracts cover 66 LCH for IAF and 90 for Indian Army

 

> LCH is India's first indigenous combat helicopter, capable of operating at altitudes over 5,000 metres

 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

India, Sri Lanka set to ink defence pact during PM Modi's Colombo trip

Light Combat Helicopter, 'Prachand'

Govt clears Rs 62,000 crore deal to buy 156 Light Combat Helicopters

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India can't change fanatic mindset of Pakistan, says Jaishankar in LS

Drone

Indian Army successfully tests kamikaze drone with anti-tank munition

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Thailand, Sri Lanka from April 3-6 to strengthen ties

Topics : HAL defence sector defence firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon