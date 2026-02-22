Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Touched': Brazilian President Lula hails India's cultural hospitality

'Touched': Brazilian President Lula hails India's cultural hospitality

Speaking at the India-Brazil Economic Forum on Sunday, the President recalled how these gestures mirrored a similar surprise he had arranged for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit

PM modi, Lula da silva, modi silva, AI summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the cultural hospitality extended to him during his visit to India, noting that he was deeply moved by the musical tributes prepared by his hosts.

Speaking at the India-Brazil Economic Forum on Sunday, the President recalled how these gestures mirrored a similar surprise he had arranged for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to Brazil.

Addressing the forum in New Delhi, President Lula said, ''I was surprised yesterday, at the state dinner and at lunch too. I don't know if the Brazilian journalists remember this, but when Prime Minister Modi went to visit Brazil last year, we did research on the song that he preferred most.

 

"We went to São Paulo to try to find a singer who could sing the song that he enjoyed most. So we did a surprise for him at the Palacio da Alvorada in Brazil, and it was visible that he was touched by the song that we chose to play for him,' he said.

The President noted that the reciprocal gesture from the Indian side on Saturday left a lasting impression on him and his delegation, serving as a poignant reminder of the hospitality he once extended to the Indian leader.

Also Read

iron ore

Adani firm, NMDC, and Vale sign MoU to develop iron ore blending hub

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to flag off Namo Bharat train, Meerut Metro today; unveil projects

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Luiz Inacio

Brazil interested in India's digital public infrastructure platforms: MEA

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi says HCL-Foxconn OSAT JV marks key step toward chip self-reliance

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

India, Brazil discussed about US Supreme Court judgment, says MEA

He shared his delight at hearing familiar Brazilian melodies played by Indian musicians during his official engagements, bridging the geographical distance between the two nations through music.

''Yesterday I was surprised because during lunch we started to hear a song. I saw that that song had something to do with us. Then they played other songs from the Brazilian composers. They played Asa Branca,'' President Lula remarked.

The mention of Asa Branca, an iconic Brazilian folk song, underscored the growing cultural synergy between the two nations as they seek to strengthen their strategic partnership.

This cultural exchange serves as a backdrop to the more formal objectives of the trip, as President Lula's visit on Sunday continues to focus on deepening economic cooperation and building a shared vision for the Global South.

The visit carries significant weight given the frequency of high-level engagement; the Brazilian President arrived in India on February 18, and during the period February 19-20, he participated in the India AI Impact Summit.

This marks Lula's fifth visit to India as President of Brazil, further solidifying a relationship that has seen rapid momentum in recent months.

Indeed, this visit comes just seven months after the state visit of PM Modi to Brasilia on July 8, 2025, highlighting a period of intense diplomatic activity between the two partners.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India, US, India US

India, US to hold 16th edition of Vajra Prahar from Feb 23 to Mar 15

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi

IOR maritime mechanism to be consensus-based: Navy Chief Dinesh Tripathi

Brazilian President at Rajghat

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pays tributes at Rajghat

Narendra Modi, Lula da Silva (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

India, Brazil set to sign pharma, aerospace, trade pacts during Lula visitpremium

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu calls India 'gigantic power' ahead of PM Modi's Israel visit

Topics : Lula da Silva Narendra Modi Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Lula Silva Brazil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance