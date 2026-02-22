'Touched': Brazilian President Lula hails India's cultural hospitality

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the cultural hospitality extended to him during his visit to India, noting that he was deeply moved by the musical tributes prepared by his hosts.

Speaking at the India-Brazil Economic Forum on Sunday, the President recalled how these gestures mirrored a similar surprise he had arranged for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to Brazil.

Addressing the forum in New Delhi, President Lula said, ''I was surprised yesterday, at the state dinner and at lunch too. I don't know if the Brazilian journalists remember this, but when Prime Minister Modi went to visit Brazil last year, we did research on the song that he preferred most.

"We went to São Paulo to try to find a singer who could sing the song that he enjoyed most. So we did a surprise for him at the Palacio da Alvorada in Brazil, and it was visible that he was touched by the song that we chose to play for him,' he said.

The President noted that the reciprocal gesture from the Indian side on Saturday left a lasting impression on him and his delegation, serving as a poignant reminder of the hospitality he once extended to the Indian leader.

He shared his delight at hearing familiar Brazilian melodies played by Indian musicians during his official engagements, bridging the geographical distance between the two nations through music.

''Yesterday I was surprised because during lunch we started to hear a song. I saw that that song had something to do with us. Then they played other songs from the Brazilian composers. They played Asa Branca,'' President Lula remarked.

The mention of Asa Branca, an iconic Brazilian folk song, underscored the growing cultural synergy between the two nations as they seek to strengthen their strategic partnership.

This cultural exchange serves as a backdrop to the more formal objectives of the trip, as President Lula's visit on Sunday continues to focus on deepening economic cooperation and building a shared vision for the Global South.

The visit carries significant weight given the frequency of high-level engagement; the Brazilian President arrived in India on February 18, and during the period February 19-20, he participated in the India AI Impact Summit.

This marks Lula's fifth visit to India as President of Brazil, further solidifying a relationship that has seen rapid momentum in recent months.

Indeed, this visit comes just seven months after the state visit of PM Modi to Brasilia on July 8, 2025, highlighting a period of intense diplomatic activity between the two partners.