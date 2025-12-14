Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Ambassador Kwatra discusses AI, defence, trade with US lawmakers

Indian Ambassador Kwatra discusses AI, defence, trade with US lawmakers

The envoy said he looked forward to continued collaboration on issues of mutual interest

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Vinay Mohan

India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has held meetings with senior Democratic lawmakers, discussing cooperation in emerging technologies, defence, and trade as part of efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kwatra said he held an engaging conversation with Congressman Ted Lieu, Vice Chair of the House Democrats Caucus, during which they discussed shared priorities on emerging developments in artificial intelligence, defence and security cooperation, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

The envoy said he looked forward to continued collaboration on issues of mutual interest.

In another meeting on Friday, Kwatra met Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Chair of the House Black Caucus, and described her as a "steadfast supporter of strong IndiaUS relations".

 

He said the discussions with Clarke focused on advancing IndiaUS collaboration in the AI space, including data privacy and data security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian army in Sri Lanka

Indian Army intensifies relief operations at key sites in Sri Lanka

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

America needs allies to counter China's industrial, military expansion

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets UK, Egypt, European leaders at Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE

Passing Out Parade of 157th Regular, 46th TES, 140th TGC, 55th SCO & TA OEE 2023 Courses. A total of 525 Officer Cadets, including 34 from Friendly Foreign Countries, passed out from the hallowed portals of Indian Military Academy

Passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun, 491 young officers join Army

Rupee

Nepal likely to soon allow Indian notes above ₹100, easing travel, tourism

Topics : US India relations Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon