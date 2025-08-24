Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian envoy discusses fair trade with US lawmakers amid tariff tensions

Indian envoy discusses fair trade with US lawmakers amid tariff tensions

Kwatra met Congressman Rep Joe Courtney, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, on Saturday

trade talk, US India

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties with US lawmakers.

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties with US lawmakers amid ongoing tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington.

The Indian Ambassador has met four US lawmakers in the last 24 hours and 23 since August 9, as revealed by his social media posts.

Kwatra met Congressman Rep Joe Courtney, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, on Saturday (local time) and thanked him for supporting the bilateral partnership between the two countries.

Highlighted our perspectives on trade and economic cooperation, including the need for fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties, Kwatra posted on social media.

 

He also had a productive discussion with Congressman Gabe Amo, Vice Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats.

Also Read

Photo: Shutterstock

India Post suspends US services: What it means for students, families

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Don't buy refined petro products from India if you have problem: Jaishankar

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

India can explore alternative seafood markets to blunt tariffs: MPEDA chief

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties

India shifts focus to EU as US tariffs stall bilateral trade negotiations

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar slams US tariffs, says India will protect farmers' interests

He appreciated Amo's support for the bilateral ties and shared perspectives on the importance of fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade engagements, said his social media post.

He also had a similar conversation with Congressman Jared Moskowitz, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence (HFAC).

In his conversation with Congressman Ben Cline, the Indian envoy highlighted his country's growing hydrocarbon purchases from the US.

Had a productive conversation with @RepBenCline. Thanked him for his support to the bilateral partnership, Kwatra posted.

We discussed the importance of fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties, Kwatra added.

Kwatra also highlighted India's growing hydrocarbon purchases from the US as an important component of our energy security.

The series of meetings comes amid strain in India-US relations after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India. This includes 25 per cent for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil that will come into effect from August 27.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian naval ship Tabar during India France naval exercise, Indian navy

INS Tamal visits Souda Bay, strengthens maritime ties with Greece

Missile, missile test

After Op Sindoor, India plans major procurement of Israeli Rampage missiles

Donald Trump, Sergio Gor

Who is Sergio Gor, Trump's aide nominated to be US Ambassador to India?

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump nominates close aide Sergio Gor as next US Ambassador to India

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Japan for summit, China for SCO meet from Aug 29 to Sept 1

Topics : US India relations Trump tariffs trump tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon