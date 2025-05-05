Monday, May 05, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cong acting like 'fifth column' against Indian armed forces, alleges BJP

Cong acting like 'fifth column' against Indian armed forces, alleges BJP

Sudhanshu Trivedi noted that it is in a series of comments from opposition leaders aimed at demoralising the armed forces

Congress BJP flags (File photo)

BJP on Monday alleged that the Congress and its allies have become a "fifth column" working to lower the morale of armed forces. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Monday alleged that the Congress and its allies have become a "fifth column" working to lower the morale of armed forces after the Uttar Pradesh Congress president took a 'toy Rafale' jibe at the government over its response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi sought to draw a parallel between Pakistani army and leaders of INDIA bloc, saying the former is bombarding the Indian armed forces from across the border by violating the ceasefire while opposition leaders are targeting them with their comments from within. 

The ruling party's fresh attack on opposition parties, especially the Congress, came following Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajai Rai's taunting remarks for the alleged lack of action by the government against terrorists.

 

Rai showed a toy plane depicting Rafale fighter aircraft with lemon and chillies hanging from it and targeted the government for not putting them to use.

Trivedi noted that it is in a series of comments from opposition leaders aimed at demoralising the armed forces.

Citing past comments of a number of Congress leaders, he said while hardly any Pakistani leader is being quoted in the Indian media for any remarks against the Pakistani army, Indian politicians are being frequently cited in the neighbouring country for their criticism of the government and allegedly lowering the more of Indian armed forces. 

The BJP leader said the Indian Army is much stronger than its Pakistani counterpart and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showed a determined leadership, adding that Pakistan, however, scores over India when it comes to leaders speaking in once voice.

He mocked the Congress official stand of supporting the government in its action following the Pahalgam terror attack, likening it to Pakistan's pronouncement of supporting peace while promoting terrorism in India behind the scene.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pahalgam attack Congress BJP

First Published: May 05 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

